Usher Anticipates An Electric Upcoming Vegas Residency at Dolby Live

You make Usher wanna start a new relationship with you.

We sat down with Usher to talk about his new headlining home and even hotter new show.

“Who has ever put a skating ring on the stage, or a strip club?” Usher asks us (rhetorically) in a recent sit-down. The answer, of course, is Usher himself, who has not only upped the ante within his own production but also changed venues just one year into his residency. He wanted to skate more on stage and to create a truly immersive theatrical experience, he says, so he swapped the 4,100-seat Colosseum at Caesars Palace for roughly 1,000 more seats at Dolby Live at Park MGM. “It worked the first time, so now I can do more of it,” he says. The difference between Usher’s rebooted My Way residency and its previous incarnation is that it feels like a party, not like a traditional concert—with him acting as the “ultimate usher.” The show may not start when you think it does, and he spends a lot of time in the audience, not just for a song or two but a huge medley of hits. Like any good party, he’s surrounded by dancers, roller skaters, pole dancers—more than 20 in all. And this party brings surprises. Famous friends like Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg and Taraji P. Henson have all made surprise appearances on stage. Usher plans on making his Vegas residency less temporary and more of an ongoing thing, he says. And if he does, “What’s it going to take to get a street named after me?” Considering how he’s doing this residency, we’d suggest the city consider “Usher Way” for his thoroughfare. Oct. 12-29; 2023 dates beginning in March. Dolby Live at Park MGM