Check Out The 10 Most Musical Cities In The U.S. This Fall

By: Alessandra Adams By: Alessandra Adams | | Culture Music

Lizzo debuts her Special tour in Sunrise, Florida

As society navigates through a post-covid world, we finally get to enjoy one huge element we missed most in 2020—live music!

We missed the vibrations of bass and kick drums echoing through our bodies and the chance to sing along with our friends at the top of our lungs, and some cities are celebrating the music revival harder than others.

The popular online tour promotion platform Bandsintown crunched the numbers and found the 10 cities booking the most shows this fall, and the lineups are incredible.

It may be no surprise that New York City tops the lists. From Harry Styles’ 15 show Madison Square Garden residency, to Lizzo’s Special tour kick-off in October, the Big Apple has always been a mecca for music in the United States. This star-studded lineup is just the thing to get us pop lovers of the house and into the night once again.

See Also: Travis Barker Closes The Tommy Hilfiger Show On The Drums

Country’s music’s capital of Nashville doesn’t fall close behind, though, and there’s a lot more on the menu than folk and Americana. Elton John, Smashing Pumpkins, Panic! At The Disco and Jon Pardi are among the most popular tickets in that town.

Austin, Los Angeles, Chicago and Denver help round out the top 10, as does the expected nightlife behemoth of Las Vegas.

Bandsintown also compiled a list of U.S. cities with the most music venues overall. While the list remains somewhat the same as its busiest booking counterpart, we see some new faces make the top ranks, including Atlanta, Houston and Philadelphia.

Where you live or travel this season, there’s plenty to keep you entertained.

This fall sees tours from Post Malone, The 1975, Andrea Bocelli, Lil Nas X, Giveon, Noah Cyrus and Dave Matthews Band, just to name a few. Your favorite comedians and classical musicians are also working their way into an arena near you. Chris Rock, Katt Willams and Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias are just some of the big name comedians making visits to a theater near you.

Is the music calling you this season? Check Bandsintown for the latest information about upcoming concerts, comedy shows and more in your city, and see the site’s full breakdown of the most musical cities in the U.S. below.

Top 10 U.S. Cities With The Most Shows Announced In 2022

New York City Nashville Austin Los Angeles Chicago Las Vegas Denver San Francisco Seattle Portland

Top 10 U.S. Cities With The Most Live Music Venues

New York City Chicago Los Angeles Austin Nashville Denver Houston Portland Philadelphia Atlanta