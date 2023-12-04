There's A New Pop-Up Truffle Restaurant at Eataly Las Vegas

Food & Drink, Feature, Events, Food and Drink Feature, Features, Drink, Featured, Food & Drink Feature, Food & Drink, Restaurants, Eat, New Restaurants,

By Allison Mitchell

Launched in late November, Urbani Truffles is offering truffle lovers an exclusive 12-seat pop-up dining experience at Park MGM’s Eataly Las Vegas. Here’s what to expect.

ALL PHOTOS COURTESY OF MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

It’s truffle season at Eataly Las Vegas at Park MGM, where the Italian favorite has teamed up with Urbani Truffles to debut a limited-time pop-up restaurant. For more than 170 years, Urbani Truffles has been delighting gourmands with its white and black truffle varieties.

Open through February, the Urbani Truffles pop-up invites guests to dine at Eataly’s 12-seat chef’s table with an exclusive menu featuring meat-focused dishes and from-scratch pasta with a choice of black or white truffles. With just nine menu items, the pop-up’s highlights include housemade 40-egg yolk taglioni pasta with 14-month-aged Agriform DOP parmigiano reggiano; a 16-ounce Double R Ranch New York strip doused in parmigiano reggiano DOP sauce and Urbani truffle butter with roasted potatoes; and braised chicken legs paired with shiitake mushrooms, Urbani truffle butter and carrots.

Beef carpaccio with chiodini mushrooms and parmigiano reggiano DOP crema

Stop by between Sundays and Thursdays from 1 to 8 p.m.—seating is first come, first served, so plan ahead and come hungry!