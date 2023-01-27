11 Unusual Valentine's Day Gifts To Delight Your Partner

By: Robert Lovi By: Robert Lovi | | Culture Food & Drink Style & Beauty

Valentine's Day is coming up and finding what to gift that special someone may be challenging. Luckily, you don't always have to give chocolate, flowers, teddy bears, or balloons, but they come in handy. There are many unusual but interesting gifts you can give your partner, and below, we present you 11 unique Valentine's Day gifts, from tea sets to candles, games, and more.

Thompson Ferrier Metallic Silver Elephant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thompson Ferrier - Candle (@thompsonferrier_nyc)

The Thompson Ferrier Decorative Silver Elephant 3-wick scented candle will bring the allure and intrigue of the nighttime hours into your home. With the finest essential oils selected by Swiss perfume house Givaudan, each candle is hand-sculpted and hand-poured in the USA, evoking the strength and wisdom of ages past. Its Ceramic vessel, shaped like an elegant silver elephant, is designed in the company's New York City office. This candle is a work of art, filled with a unique blend of wax that burns cleanly and brightly for its entire three-hour duration, thanks to the three wicks. The midnight orchid scent will take you away from your everyday life and into a world of mystery and elegance, while the silver exterior adds a touch of class to your living room or bedroom. Price $175.00

Bindle Bottle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Water Bottle With Storage (@bindlebottle)

It's not hard to see why Oprah loves this Bindle water bottle so much. In addition to holding water, it has a large storage area for things like bulky keys, protein powder, and snacks. So if you or your partner tend to lose stuff, this is a very convenient gift. This tumbler is made from high-quality stainless steel and can be shaken without spilling its contents. Additionally, it can keep cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot drinks hot for up to 12 hours, respectively, without causing annoying drink "sweat" or damaging water rings on your surfaces. Bindle Bottles come in different sizes and colors, but the 24 fl oz Avocado bottle is a very unique option. Price $39.99

Twelve South AirFly Bluetooth Adapter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twelve South (@twelvesouth)

This Bluetooth wireless transmitter allows you to use your own wireless headphones while watching movies and TV shows on an airplane's in-flight entertainment system. In other words, you can keep your preferred noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones in your ears and avoid airline-supplied wired headphones, which are often subpar. Price $ 54.99

Atomic Habits

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Clear (@jamesclear)

The year has just started, and this is a time when your partner may be looking to develop new habits and stick to their resolutions. Thanks to Atomic Habits, that won't be an issue. In just four simple steps, the book shows you how to replace negative routines with more productive ones and how those small changes can eventually add to significant improvements in your life. A bestseller, this book will help you or your partner make the necessary changes for the life you want. Price $22.99

2008 Billecart-Salmon Rose Cuvee Elisabeth Salmon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Bottle Wines (@firstbottlewines)

Billecart-pink Salmon's Champagne, produced in the Champagne region of Mareuil-sur-A, justifies the price tag. This bubbly is as light and airy as love itself, with a smooth texture and gentle perlage that really let the brioche and strawberry flavors come through. This luxurious Champagne has a rich creaminess and a satisfying body. The perlage is gentle so you can savor the rich flavors of brioche and fresh strawberries. If you like Chardonnay, Pinot Meunier, and Pinot Noir, this is a great alternative and perfect to celebrate Valentine's Day. Price $239.00

Gucci’s Herbarium Teacup And Saucer, Double Set

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @gucci

This coffee cup and saucer set by Gucci is made from high-quality Richard Ginori porcelain and features the label's Herbarium print, which takes design cues from both vintage textiles and the timeless Toile de Jouy pattern. This is the perfect gift, especially if your partner loves designer stuff and drinking coffee or tea. Price $435.00

Matcha Starter Pack Chamberlain Coffee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHAMBERLAIN COFFEE (@chamberlaincoffee)

This Matcha Starter Pack comes with a stainless steel straw pack and a square mason jar from This Matcha Starter Pack comes with a stainless steel straw pack and a square mason jar from Chamberlain Coffee. Matcha Tea in Original, Mango, Vanilla, and Chocolate flavors has sold out five times over. This set is ideal as a treat for yourself or a present for your partner if they appreciate fine libations. In addition to being organic, vegan, gluten-free, high-quality, full of antioxidants, and delicious, Chamberlain Coffee's Ceremonial A Grade Matcha Tea is also gluten-free and contains no animal products whatsoever. Authentic Japanese green tea is the sole ingredient in this all-natural food item. The decision to purchase this package requires zero thought. Price $63.00

24K Magic Reed Diffuser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hotel Collection (@hotelcollection)

Do you ever wonder how it is that many hotels have a unique scent? Now, with this gift, you can start on your adventure on the outskirts of a sleepy Tuscan town, where landscapes of stone farmhouses and sunflowers turn their faces towards the sun. Our intensely revitalizing 24K Magic reed diffuser brings this ideal scene to life, which features a blend of floral Italian bergamot, fresh lemongrass, and sweet laurel leaves. This is an excellent gift if your partner loves elegant scents. Price $$34.97

Truff Starter Pack

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T R U F F (@sauce)

The Truff Starter Pack is a great way to infuse your food with the luxurious truffle flavor. You will also find the brand's Original Hot Sauce, Black Truffle Oil, or Black Truffle Salt in the pack. This is an excellent gift for lovers of decadent flavors, and many celebrities love Truff. Price $59.99

Material Kitchen The reBoard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Material (@materialkitchen)

These brightly colored cutting boards are a best seller among kitchen appliances because they are BPA-free and manufactured entirely from recycled plastic from the food service industry and sustainable sugarcane. They are fun and a great gift for those who love to cook. In addition, half of the proceeds from the sale of the boards go to Heart of Dinner. This New York City-based nonprofit provides hot meals and fresh produce to Asian seniors every Wednesday. Price $35.00

Puffer Case

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @urbansophisticationtm

The puffer case gained Internet fame after a puffer jacket was photoshopped onto a phone, and it became a meme. A soft and protective case will protect your phone from dust and other debris. The silicon used in the production of the puffer case is water-repellent and will keep your phone secure in the event of a drop or exposure to high humidity. Because of its sleek design and thin profile, this case is comfortable in the hand. Soap or any cleaning spray will do the trick, and you won't have to worry about scratching or damaging the phone. This pouch isn't overly voluminous but has some extra padding. The Puffer Case is so light that you can carry it around in your pocket without hassle. It comes in different colors and even some fun designs. Price $65.00