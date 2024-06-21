The Ultimate Guide to Anaheim

Food & Drink, Lifestyle, Feature, Guide, Lifestyle Feature, Travel, Features, Drink, Featured, Entertainment, Community, Restaurants, Travel & Recreation, Apple News, City Life, Adventures, Eat, Stay, Guides, Play, Hotel Amenities, Hotel, Relax and Renew,

By Hannah George

From Disneyland Park to Angel Stadium, Anaheim is bursting with vibrant dining, hotels and entertainment this summer season.

Family friendly thrills await at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

STAY

GRAND CALIFORNIAN HOTEL & SPA

With enviable access directly into Disney California Adventure Park, this luxe lodge is the perfect getaway for the whole family. Hit the water slide at the Mariposa pool, dine with Chip and Dale at the Storytellers Cafe or indulge in self-care at the revitalizing Tenaya Stone Spa.



Relax in the secret butterfly garden at the JW Marriott, Anaheim. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

JW MARRIOTT, ANAHEIM

As a AAA four-diamond luxury hotel, the JW Marriott, Anaheim brings the magic with its spacious city-view suites, top-tier dining options, a glistening outdoor pool and family-friendly activities. After a fun-filled day at Disneyland Park, head up to the Parkestry Rooftop Bar for fireworks and much-needed cocktails!



Dive into the adults-only rooftop pool at The Viv Hotel. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

THE VIV HOTEL, ANAHEIM

This modern Tribute Portfolio hotel is great for a trip with the kids—hello, bunk bed guest rooms!—or an adults-only vacation with copious cocktails at the Top of the V restaurant and bar. Don’t forget to dive into the rooftop pool during Anaheim’s hot summer days.

THE WESTIN ANAHEIM RESORT

Centrally located near Disneyland Park and the Anaheim Convention Center, this luxury resort is popular among vacationers. Suites boast chic interiors and breathtaking balconies, while on-site dining, like the Tangerine Room, offers regional specialties made with the freshest ingredients.

SIP + DINE

ANAHEIM PACKING DISTRICT

Not sure what to eat? Peruse rows of culinary vendors, bars and beyond inside a 1919 citrus packing warehouse, where hunger is cured with a side of history.



Sip cocktails above the skyline at Parkestry Rooftop Bar. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

PARKESTRY ROOFTOP BAR

At this coveted cocktail lounge at the top of the JW Marriott, drinks like the pineapple Piñagroni and Raspberry Revelry are a must. If hunger strikes, a curated selection of “sustenance,” as they call it, is available to order.



Sip on margaritas this summer at Puesto. PHOTO BY MANDIE GELLER

PUESTO

Inside a Basile Studio-designed space, this modern Mexican mainstay plates flavorful tacos, crunchy salads, cheesy enchiladas and ice-cold margaritas that everyone in your party will love.

POPPY & SEED

When dining inside a greenhouse, the food is sure to be made with the freshest local ingredients. Spend date night indulging in stuffed squash blossoms, housemade pasta, seafood and herby cocktails at this Michelin Guide favorite at the Anaheim Packing District.

RISE ROOFTOP LOUNGE

The Westin Anaheim’s mixologists take cocktails to new heights. Sip passion fruit martinis parkside before a meal of gourmet bar bites. One order of Michelada oysters, please!



Strong Water Anaheiim’s spread of incredible Polynesian-inspired dishes. PHOTO BY SARAH KING

STRONG WATER ANAHEIM

Orange County’s only 2024 James Beard finalist lives up to its esteem with Hawaiian-inspired cuisine and curated tiki cocktails in a ship-themed setting. Pair your loaded curry tots and stir fry with an extensive list of picturesque sips that taste as good as they look.

THE BLIND RABBIT

Head down the rabbit hole at this local speakeasy. Inventive cocktails like the real absinthe-based Love You Better will satisfy the curious crowd.

THE RANCH

Saddle up for the ultimate steak dinner at The Ranch. Rich cuts of NY strips and grass-fed filets are best accompanied by lobster mac and cheese, seasonal mushrooms and a slice of old-fashioned pecan pie for dessert. Stay for country music and kick up your boots on the dance floor.



Grab a drink before the fireworks at Top of the V. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

TOP OF THE V

The Viv Hotel’s swanky Spanish eatery captures the Basque Country through paellas, tapas, regional wines and lovely libations. Enjoy your meal on the elevated outdoor terrace or in front of the exhibition kitchen.

PLAY

ANGEL STADIUM

Catch an Angels game live at the team’s home base this season. The energy-filled stadium will create lasting memories for superfans and newbies alike.

Ride the Ferris wheel at Disney California Adventure Park, adjacent to Disneyland Park. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND



DISNEYLAND PARK

The happiest place on earth eagerly awaits this summer with nonstop entertainment, attractions, dining, photo ops, and so much more. See you on Space Mountain!

HONDA CENTER

The Honda Center is heating up this summer with showstopping performances from Hootie and The Blowfish, Ringling and more—and we can’t wait to get a front-row seat!