Ugg Celebrates Earth Day With New Sustainable Slide

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty

Ugg is leaning into its commitment to sustainability.

The popular lifestyle brand announced its latest slide in honor of Earth Day.

The Ugg Sugarcloud slide blends "sustainable materials and the softness of the clouds" with a "supportive SugarSole midsole made from renewable, fast-growing sugarcane and a molded rubber outsole of 50% recycled rubber," according to the company.

Ugg says that through manufacturing longer-lasting clothes, restoring farm land, upcycling its wool, using less water and reducing its emissions, the company is honoring its responsibility to the environment but "understands there is much more to be done."

"We remain committed to crafting quality products that are built to last while investing in regenerative agriculture to preserve and restore the land and environment for future generations," the brand added in a press release.