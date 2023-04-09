What To Expect from U2's Las Vegas Residency at the MSG Sphere

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Culture Culture Feature





From left: U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr., bassist Adam Clayton, lead singer Bono and guitarist The Edge

Iconic rock band U2 continues to build its musical legacy with the news that it will take over the brand-new MSG Sphere at The Venetian (msgsphere.com) this fall for a Las Vegas-exclusive residency. Titled U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere (u2xsphere.com), the immersive show promises a futuristic adventure through the 22-time Grammy Award-winning band’s beloved catalog, with Bran van den Berg stepping in for U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr., as the group reveals its first live show since December 2019. “The Sphere is more than just a venue, it’s a gallery, and U2’s music is going to be all over the walls,” said lead singer Bono, guitarist The Edge and bassist Adam Clayton in a joint statement. Beyond the thrill of U2 serving as the venue’s opening act, the space itself includes the world’s first 16K screen—wrapping up, around and behind the audience—plus Sphere Immersive Sound and 4D technology that will engage all of the audience’s senses, from feeling wind to the rumble of thunder. Visit verifiedfan.livenation.com/u2 to be the first to score details on dates and tickets, and get ready to rock!