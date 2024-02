By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Celebrity Entertainment

Sunday, Feb. 4 will be a beautiful day in Las Vegas.

See Also: SZA, Victoria Monét, More Dominate Grammy Nominations

U2 is set to perform the first live broadcast from Vegas' Sphere during the 66th annual Grammy Awards. The band is currently finishing their U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere run.

The segment will also include an award presentation.

Trevor Noah is hosting the Grammys, which air live on Feb. 4 from Los Angeles' Crypto Arena. Other performers include Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott and SZA.