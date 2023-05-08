Tyga Joins Wynn Nightlife's Stacked Schedule of Performers This Summer

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Culture

Discover new dining destinations, fresh fitness and fashion finds, and the next big star heading to Wynn Las Vegas.



See hip-hop star Tyga during his summer residency at Wynn Las Vegas.

Grammy nominee Tyga has joined Wynn Nightlife’s exciting roster of resident artists, where he’ll have fans singing along to hits “Taste,” “Ayo” and more when he stops by the resort’s iconic party destinations. “I’m excited to join the Wynn Las Vegas family and to have the opportunity to connect with my fans at such iconic venues,” says the hip-hop star. “These shows are created to celebrate and completely immerse my fans in the experience of my music.” Catch him at Encore Beach Club June 4, Encore Beach Club at Night on select Saturdays between June 24 and Sept. 16, and at XS Nightclub June 11, July 16 and Aug. 20. Prepare to be entertained. wynnightlife.com