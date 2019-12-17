Transport Yourself Across The Globe With These 8 Las Vegas Dining Destinations

Claire Harper | May 13, 2021 | Food & Drink

Fresh new concepts and menus are ready to indulge diners throughout Las Vegas. Here’s what’s cooking.



The octopus patatas bravas at Ada’s Wine Bar includes crispy potatoes, salsa brava and garlic aioli. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRANDS 47

ADA’S WINE BAR Popular Tivoli Village restaurant Ada’s reopened this March with a brand-new look as Ada’s Wine Bar. Helmed by chef James Trees and LEV Group, the wine bar features an impressive global wine selection, comprising nearly 100 bottles and just under two dozen wines by the glass, as well as a stacked roster of sommeliers, including Norman Acosta, Chloe Helfand and Jodie Hellman. You won’t want to skip on the food, either. With chef de cuisine Jackson Stamper manning the kitchen, expect small plates and shareables with Spanish and Mediterranean influences—think octopus patatas bravas and iberico chorizo croquetas. Tivoli Village, 702.462.2795, adaslv.com



Al Solito Posto’s bruschetta trio features crostini topped with marinated eggplant, pecorino and tomato white beans, and pear mostarda and pancetta. PHOTO COURTESY OF BRANDS

AL SOLITO POSTO Also from superstar chef James Trees and LEV Group’s Carlo Cannuscio comes another Tivoli Village debut, Al Solito Posto. The new Italian restaurant is serving up reimagined and refined classics, like minestrone, eggplant parmigiana and chicken piccata. “We’re most excited about building an Italian experience that’s focused on doing the classics the best way possible,” says Trees, who helps oversee the kitchen with executive chef Emily Brubaker. But it’s not just the food that’s gaining recognition. Thanks to beverage director David Bonatesta, Al Solito Posto boasts one of the Westside’s best bar menus—from elevated cocktails like the fig-infused Old-Fashioned twist to its refined wine list, focused on Italian varietals. Tivoli Village, 702.463.6781, alsolito.com

The gorgeous dining room at BRERA Osteria at The Venetian Resort. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE VENETIAN RESORT

Cacio e pepe at BRERA Osteria PHOTO COURTESY OF BRANDS

BRERA OSTERIA From the sidewalks of Milan to The Venetian Resort’s St. Mark’s Square, new Italian restaurant BRERA Osteria is the evolution of Matteo Ferdinandi and chef Angelo Auriana’s longstanding friendship. Inspired by their childhoods in Italy, the authentic eaterie features a menu that’s fresh, vibrant and comforting to all senses. Dishes include meat options like the popular beef tartare and risotto alla Milanese, as well as from-the-sea plates and pizza options. “The menu is my personal and unique interpretation of the native cuisine,” shares the chef. The new restaurant also brings aperitivo hour—the Italian social period signifying the end of the day—to town. “When I first came to the U.S. at 22 years old, the first thing I noticed was that aperitivo hour did not exist,” recalls Auriana. Now, locals and tourists alike can enjoy the cultural experience nightly, where savory dishes, effervescent sips and an energizing atmosphere await. The Venetian Resort, 702.414.1227, venetian.com

EL LUCHADOR MEXICAN KITCHEN & CANTINA Since branching off on his own to open award-winning restaurant The Black Sheep in 2017, followed by a second successful opening with Italian eaterie Locale, hospitality veteran Andy Hooper makes waves in Vegas’ off-Strip culinary scene yet again with the debut of his third restaurant, El Luchador, a Mexican concept in Mountain’s Edge. “I’m really excited to work with chef Aaron Bryan and expand our knowledge of traditional Mexican cuisine,” says Hooper. “The cooking and service talent in Las Vegas is better than anywhere else in the world, and we should be able to experience it in all corners of the city.” Mountain’s Edge Marketplace, 702.260.8709, luchadorlv.com



The Milos Special—a lightly fried zucchini and eggplant tower with kefalograviera cheese and tzatziki—at Estiatorio Milos PHOTO COURTESY OF THE VENETIAN RESORT

ESTIATORIO MILOS The iconic Greek seafood restaurant has made the move from The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to The Venetian’s Restaurant Row. Serving an a la carte lunch and dinner menu with shareable dishes, Estiatorio Milos staples—like the towering Milos Special, featuring fish straight from the Mediterranean— join new additions, including a produce market, yogurt room and raw bar stocked with wholefish sashimi, crudo and tartare preparations. The Venetian Resort, 702.414.1270, venetian.com





The artful cocktails at Oddwood PHOTO COURTESY OF BRANDS 47

ODDWOOD There’s a lot of buzz going on inside the Spine at AREA15, where its 2,500-square-foot cocktail bar Oddwood has been busy serving up its newest specialty cocktails. Two top contenders are the watermelon mule, a refreshing combination of citrus, ginger and watermelon, and the Voodoo Margarita, a “mustpost” on social media thanks to its signature smoke. “We’re definitely looking forward to making it even more difficult for our guests to choose their favorite cocktail,” says bar manager Joe Love. AREA15, 702.798.7000, oddwoodbar.com



Robata En’s sashimi omakase PHOTO COURTESY OF BRANDS

ROBATA EN Formerly of Japanese hot spot Yonaka, chef Ramir DeCastro recently unveiled his follow-up restaurant Robata En, a contemporary Japanese gem influenced by chefs spanning the globe. Seasonal menus feature innovative starters like quail karaage and lobster ebiyaki on a fried mantou bun, while cool and warm plates include wagyu tartare and “sear-ityourself” wagyu ribeye. “Seeing people’s reactions to the flavor profiles and combinations really inspires me to keep pushing myself,” says the celebrated chef, who also plans to bring back a few long-standing favorites from Yonaka. Chinatown, 702.331.0619, robataen.com



James Beard Award-winning chef Todd English has launched The Beast at AREA15 TODD ENGLISH PHOTO BY PATRICK HEAGNEY

THE BEAST BY TODD ENGLISH After a successful pop-up installation at AREA15, James Beard Award-winning chef Todd English has unveiled his permanent food hall, The Beast. The communal dining area includes two bars and premium mixology offerings, as well as a top-notch culinary program, featuring dishes like tuna tartare wonton tacos, chile-lime watermelon salad, Korean chicken wings and more. Don’t miss the celeb chef’s impressive roster of sliders, complete with a unique eggplant Parmesan option and savory barbecue short rib. AREA15, 725.210.5365, area15.com