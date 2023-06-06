Transfix Is Lighting Up Las Vegas Through The Fall

By Rachel Feinblatt By Rachel Feinblatt | | Culture Culture Feature



Transfix’s larger-than-life works include David Oliver’s “Petaled Portal,” Marco Cochrane’s “R-Evolution” and Duane Flatmo’s “El Pulpo Magnifi co.”

The world’s largest touring immersive art exhibit is illuminating the grounds at Resorts World Las Vegas. Welcome to Transfix.

Now open through the fall at Resorts World Las Vegas (rwlasvegas.com), Transfix (transfixart.com) invites art lovers to explore a vibrant 200,000-square-foot exhibit where more than 50 artists are sharing their interactive, illuminated and fire-breathing works of art. The 4-acre, multilevel display stands as the world’s largest touring immersive art exhibit and includes jaw-dropping pieces by artists Pablo González Vargas, Kate Raudenbush, Marco Cochrane and Christopher Bauder, among others. “Our aim is to elevate and redefine ‘immersive.’ We believe that interacting with art at this large of a scale can change the world by illuminating one mind at a time,” says Tom Stinchfield, who co-founded Transfix with Michael Blatter. “If we can inspire even a fraction of our guests to restore their childlike wonder and curiosity— or explore their own personal creativity and expression—we’ve done our jobs well.” Up next, Transfix plans to take its exhibit on the road to cities across the United States and overseas. Now that’s lighting the way.