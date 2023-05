By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Style & Beauty

Tommy Hilfiger announced its new line—Tommy X Keith Haring.

From shirts, to hats, to denim jackets, sweatshirts and more, the 30-piece collection displays Haring's beloved art.

“Keith Haring is a New York icon and represents the city’s creative spirit. We shared commitment to inclusivity, self-expression and spreading optimism. This collection channels positivity and brings Keith’s unmistakable energy to modern-day prep,” Hilfiger said.

The capsule items will be available at Tommy Jeans stores and online at Tommy.com.

See a few of the pieces below: