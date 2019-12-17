At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Tis' the Season of Style

Modern Luxury | November 17, 2020 | Style & Beauty Feature Sponsored Post Style & Beauty Feature Features

Reset and Re-fashion; Sam Edelman polishes your look for each and every day.

CD49A539-DF6C-4827-A6ED-EBF8A1A85794.jpg

As every style maven knows, with each new season comes a new 7-day effort. But, things are a little different this year, and what we need is a fashion ally; a friend that makes you look great and feel even better. With an eye for design and function, Sam Edelman features the closet inspiration to capture the trends with ease, quality, and (the best part…) comfort, every day of the week.

MONDAY

Kick off the work week with a fresh and polished look. When it comes to a long-term investment piece, we love Sam Edelman's Kerby; classic and flattering with a slim fit, but the chunky heel update makes them wearable all day - and you really can wear them all day.

35A9102D-9A9C-440A-A2A7-5376A9F0728E.jpg

TUESDAY

Tuesday’s are often our busiest of the week. Take charge of the day with a cool and elevated style. The re-imagined Nina Combat Boot from Sam Edelman lets you combine uptown trends with a touch of downtown chill, especially when it’s a bold croc print. The bonus? It’s good to you, and your wallet.

DE63849D-7DD6-4785-A9A9-4A7BA706819F.jpg

WEDNESDAY

Wide leg trousers will let you waltz through Wednesday with confidence and style. Pair the easy luxe look with the perfect square toe bootie that takes you from day to night. Codie, from Sam Edelman, is our pick with a 3.5 inch stacked heel that works for any, and many occasions.

Codie from Sam Edelman

THURSDAY

Thursday is the day to re-energize and rejuvenate with a look that takes you from your breakfast meeting to dinner al fresco. Go bold in a velvet midi skirt or blazer paired with a glamorous kitten heel ankle boot, whether you're in or out of the office. We're loving Sam Edelman's Lizzo, a look that will keep you feeling sharp from day to night.

D738C4E9-38AA-4306-AE9E-1476589E4EE0.jpg

FRIDAY

Take a deep breath and celebrate your accomplishments at the end of the work week. Ease into the weekend with style and comfort and pair a fancy statement-sleeved blouse with jeans and Sam Edelman’s Loraine Bit Loafer to round out 5 days of fashion perfection. It’s a classic look made for today.

Sam Edelman’s Loraine Bit Loafer

SATURDAY

Head into Saturday with a playfully on-trend look that combines weekend relaxation with fashion sensibility. Laguna from Sam Edelman is our choice for a unique update to a classic Chelsea boot. With it's utilitarian style update and lug sole it's the perfect boot to dress up or down.

9CDCF671-1095-4985-B641-F4C8D7B17636.jpg

SUNDAY

Nothing says Sunday style more than the quintessential ‘wear with anything sneaker’. Introducing Aubrie, where fashion and comfort meet for much needed (but responsibly socially distant) outdoor lunch, window shopping, river walks and anything in between.

Aubrie from Sam Edelman Fashion

EVERYDAY

A fashionable woman's wardrobe is simply incomplete without an 8th style that looks good, whenever and wherever. Jillie from Sam Edelman does it all; a fashion-meets-function flat that comes in over 10 colors. Jillie complements every style, any day of the week.

Jillie from Sam Edelman Fashion

To effortlessly master this season’s luxury looks with styles that will last you for seasons to come, head to Sam Edelman . It’s the fashion you want with the quality you deserve, Monday through Sunday.

Tags: style fashion shoes style accessories fashion and beauty

Photography by: Sam Edelman

