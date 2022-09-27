6 Tips For Hosting The Perfect Friendsgiving

By: Avery Niedrowski By: Avery Niedrowski | | Culture Food & Drink Community

Friendsgiving is the perfect occasion to celebrate the family that you chose yourself. It is no surprise that the event has grown so popular over the past few years; it's like having a permanent seat at the kids' table. If you happen to be the friend tasked with putting together this year's friendly feast, here are six hosting tips that are sure to make your grandma proud.

Craft An Eye-Catching Centerpiece

One way to make sure your friends find you the most impressive is to curate a fall-themed centerpiece for your dining table. Head to your local supermarket to grab some fresh flowers, mini pumpkins, and a small variety of ghords to lay out in the middle of everyone’s plates. You can use vases you already have or invest in some new ones. This year, it’s all about the rustic look. Add a natural touch with some dry wheat, available for next-day delivery on Amazon Prime.

Simmer Potpourri

Blow your guests away the second they step through the door with a seasonal simmer potpourri. Add cinnamon sticks, orange citrus slices, cloves, dried bay leaves, star anise, vanilla, or any scents that remind you of autumn. It is Friendsgiving, after all, so for minimal work, you can purchase premade bags ready for simmering.

Delegate Dishes

Hosting is a lot of work, and the added responsibility of cooking a full-course meal can be too much to handle. A less stressful and fun alternative is to make everyone at your party bring their own dish. This is an excellent way for everyone to get involved and ensure that there’s something on the menu for each friend to enjoy. Decide who’s bringing the appetizers, main course, and desserts. You can even ask each friend to make their favorite recipe from Thanksgiving with their family. Call your aunt and ask her exactly what makes those yams so delicious.

Curate A Fall Cocktail

Friendsgiving is an adults-only party, so you must provide adequate drinkage. Try concocting a few of the fall cocktail recipes you’ve seen online in the days before. Once you have mastered your favorite, make a batch for all your friends to enjoy. Again, each one of you can make your own and bring it. Try making this Apple Pear Cider Spritz by @join_jules on Instagram. This is a perfect turkey day drink with all the fall flavors you can dream of.

Friendsgiving Superlatives

You’re all a few glasses deep of Apple Pear Cider, music is playing, and spirits are high. Now is the perfect time to reveal the Friendsgiving activity you’ve been planning: superlatives. Graduating high school seniors shouldn’t have all the fun; have your pals all vote for the biggest double dipper, the professional plate licker, or who’s most likely to fall asleep on the couch first.

Create Custom Place Card Holders

Creating custom place card holders is a beautiful way to add an elevated touch to your dining experience. Use fall items like leaves, cinnamon sticks, or rosemary to display your closest mates' names in front of their plates. This is also a great option to ensure the exes of your group sit at opposite ends. If you're not a crafty person, you can purchase some dish indicators online, like these cute tiny logs on Amazon.