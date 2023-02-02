Shop TikTok Fashionista Nava Rose's Valentine's Looks On ThredUp

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | People Style & Beauty

Nava Rose models her Date Night look from ThredUp

Fashion trends come and go, but the damage to our planet created by thrown-away garments lasts forever.

The adverse environmental effects of fast fashion have long been a talking point in the industry, whether that’s due to the amount of resources required to make each garment or the literal mountains of waste created when the wearer no longer fancies said style.

Luckily, there’s a lot of movement for fashion lovers to embrace thrifted, vintage pieces, and ThredUp’s latest celebrity collaboration hopes to inspire even more Gen Z shoppers to “break up with fast fashion.”

As a leader in the online consignment space, ThredUp often teams up with notable trend-setters to spread the word about saving the planet and money with its thrifty vintage finds. Today, ThredUp teams with TikTok fashionista Nava Rose to spread the message of mindful shopping and styling with her 5.8 million followers.

Nava Rose's "Hotties’ Night Out" look from ThredUp

“I really believe in 2023 we have to start living more ethically,” Rose says. “And trust, I know what it's like to feel like fast fashion is the only option when you've got a $20 budget. Been there, done that! But we (and the planet) deserve clothes that last, you know? This 2023, I'm making big changes. Together with ThredUp, I'm committed to ghosting fast fashion. New fast fashion is getting zero of my coin this year!"

According to consumer research data gathered by the ThredUp team, Rose isn’t alone in her pledge. The company’s recent survey, conducted in partnership with GlobalData, showed that more than one in three consumers wants to quit fast fashion in 2023.

Data shows that 71 percent of consumers have resolved to be less wasteful, while 38.2 percent of shoppers want to get their wardrobe goodies from a secondhand shop.

That survey also showed a whopping 49.1 percent of Gen Z has resolved to shop more sustainably for Valentine’s Day outfits in particular, so Rose picked out some super cute looks from the ThredUp website, then worked with the company to ensure her fans and followers can get looks super similar to hers with dedicated shopping categories.

Nava Rose's "You Do You" look from ThredUp

“Gen Z’s passion for sustainability continues to be at odds with their fashion consumption habits,” says ThredUp’s VP of Integrated Marketing, Erin Wallace. “Our latest data shows that 2023 may be the year that this generation finally quits ultra fast fashion for good, and we are here to support them. We’re thrilled to partner with Nava Rose—her DIY ethos, love of thrift, and fashion-forward style make her the perfect person to help our customers discover guilt-free Valentine’s Day looks to kick off those wardrobe resolutions.”

For her three looks, Rose took V-Day as inspiration, creating an outfit for date night, something slinky and empowering to wear for a night out with your besties, and something fresh and adorable for just making your way through the city, running errands and slaying the side walk for no reason other than because you can.

Rose also shared a list of her favorite brands to shop secondhand, complete with links to their offerings on ThredUp. You can peep those extras, learn more about this collaboration and shop Rose’s Valentine’s looks at thredup.com/lp/nava.