Inside Tiffany & Co.'s New Boutique at Wynn Las Vegas

By Allison Mitchell

The Wynn Esplanade at Wynn Las Vegas is shining bright this season with the debut of Tiffany & Co.’s stunning new boutique.



From Lobmyer chandeliers to gilded columns, Tiffany & Co.’s new salon sparkles at every turn. ALL PHOTOS COURTESY OF TIFFANY & CO.

Since its founding in 1837, Tiffany & Co. has been synonymous with timeless jewelry that marries innovative design with exquisite craftsmanship. The vision of Charles Lewis Tiffany, the New York City-bred brand known for its coveted blue boxes, is doubling down on its Las Vegas presence. Following its four other local boutiques—at Bellagio, The Shops at Crystals, Fashion Show Las Vegas and The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace—Tiffany has debuted its fifth address at the Wynn Esplanade.



The Tiffany T diamond wire bracelet in 18K rose gold, 18K white gold and 18K gold

Tucked within Wynn Las Vegas, the 4,000-square-foot jewel box dazzles with an exterior facade designed by renowned architect Peter Marino. In spring 2023, Marino transformed Tiffany & Co’s iconic Fifth Avenue flagship in New York City into The Landmark, a 10-story luxury boutique with an art collection that rivals the city’s top museums. Indeed, Marino’s artful eye is a perfect match for a jewelry empire that regularly taps other creatives to collaborate with—think late Italian jewelry designer Elsa Peretti and French designer Jean Schlumberger, whose innovations live on in their signature Tiffany collections.



The Tiffany Lock pendant necklace in 18K rose gold with round brilliant diamonds

Inside, the multi-room space is illuminated by artful Lobmeyr chandeliers that reflect the glowing display cases below. Guests will discover Tiffany & Co.’s full range of signature designs, from HardWear and the Tiffany T to the new Lock collection and a wide selection of Bird on a Rock by Jean Schlumberger, a collection first introduced by the iconic designer in 1965 that has since become emblematic of joy, freedom and possibility.

Joining the likes of Cartier, Kwiat, Mikimoto and Van Cleef & Arpels at the Wynn Esplanade, Tiffany & Co. is right at home in Las Vegas’ premier Forbes Five-Star hotel. Let the shopping spree begin.