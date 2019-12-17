At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

Tiffany's Reveals Its Striking New Starfish Ring

James Aguiar | February 19, 2021 |

Tiffany & Co. Starfish ring and vessel, tiffany.com PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

Tiffany & Co. Starfish ring and vessel

With the unveiling of the latest—and aptly titled—Tiffany Blue Book: Colors of Nature, the house draws on a wealth of inspiration. Broken into four expansive themes (Land, Sea, Sky and Earth), this remarkable starfish combination of a ring and vessel is an unmistakable treasure from the depths of the great Tiffany Blue ocean. From the mind of Chief Artistic Director Reed Krakoff, the Starfish ring comes alive through an 11-carat blue cuprian elbaite tourmaline and is enhanced by surrounding trillion-cut diamonds, weighing in at over 2 carats. Housed in its own 18K yellow gold vessel, the ring is transportive, allowing you to unearth your own singular piece of nature each time the handengraved showstopper is opened.

Tags: jewelry

Photography by: PHOTO COURTESY OF BRAND

