Lauren Santo Domingo brings it home for Tiffany & Co.

No doubt, Tiffany is having a major moment. In April, the house saw the reopening of its Manhattan flagship at 727 Fifth Ave. after a multiple-year renovation. The towering Peter Marino-envisioned and OMA-engineered space, called “The Landmark,” is most certainly that. Completed with Daniel Arsham’s degraded cyan sculpture called “Venus of Arles” and Jean-Michel Basquiat’s “Equals Pi” painting (among many other artworks), the monument is a bona fide temple of everything for which Tiffany & Co. stands, which is to say: the label’s place in popular culture and conversation, outside of simply being a jewelry-maker. (The Landmark even has a replica of the same Givenchy dress worn by Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s.) In a younger lane, the company has also launched Air Force 1 sneaker collaborations with Nike this year. And in a quieter corner—though no less notable—the company appointed Lauren Santo Domingo, the co-founder and chief brand officer of fashion e-tailer Moda Operandi and New York social fixture, as artistic director of Tiffany Home in March.

Tiffany & Co. Tiffany T True dinnerware with handpainted gold rim

“Tiffany & Co. has played an important part in milestones Wisteria, Tiffany Toile, Tiffany Audubon and Valse Bleue. Tiffany Audubon is especially charming. Part de Gournay flourishes and part watercolor wedding invite, its somewhat dainty (yet still visually striking) settings feature painted birds, wildflowers and sprigs of summer leaves, all flanked by concentric gold circles. Tiffany Wisteria is bolder. It boasts gestural spears of purpled petals and verdant stems snaking their way across the china or around the bell of a martini glass.

“Lauren is no stranger to luxury, and we believe she will bring her impeccable eye and elegance to this important category at Tiffany,” says Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product and communications. Arnault is considered instrumental in LVMH’s 2021 acquisition of Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany Wisteria dinnerware in porcelain

So far, Santo Domingo’s vision feels fully in line with the classicism of Tiffany & Co.’s own established modus operandi. flat’s not to say more daring pieces aren’t forthcoming: Since the Arnaults’ arrival, Tiffany & Co. has taken braver, broader steps to shake up its traditional image. For example, it garnered major headlines by partnering with the watchmaker Patek Philippe, which resulted in a Tiffany Blue-colored dial on a run of the former’s Nautilus watches. The timepieces now fetch many millions of dollars. Tiffany & Co. has also linked up with Fendi on producing a version of the latter’s iconic Baguette bag, also in Tiffany Blue. Santo Domingo has a proven track record of carefully curating and impeccable taste, and the collection is as impressively chic, as expected.