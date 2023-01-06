Tiffany And Fendi Team Up On Blue Baguette—But It's Only Available For 24 Hours

By: Kat Bein By: Kat Bein | | Style & Beauty

Fendi and Tiffany just released a strong contender for the “it” bag of spring.

The two monolithic brands are channeling all things fresh, fun and flirty with their collaborative Tiffany and Co x Fendi Baguettes—and you better act fast, because this limited-edition purse will only be available for 24 hours.

It’s got all the construction mastery and fine detail you’ve come to know and love from the Italian luxury fashion house, but it comes to life in the eye-catching pop of Tiffany’s signature blue.

The beloved Baguette silhouette is further elevated with sterling silver and enamel finishes, crocodile texture, white gold and diamonds. The logo clasp is reimagined with a chic F and T design, made from white gold and encrusted with diamonds. It showcases its iconic design houses but keeps an abstract kind of charm.

This imaginative pairing comes in medium and nano sizings in either leather with sterling silver or a silk satin with silver and enamel; as well as a nano in leather. There are also three sterling silver charms available; miniature little versions of the baguette that can hang from your full size purse in Tiffany Blue, brown and pink enamel finishes.

There is one singular Fendi x Tiffany baguette made entirely from stippled sterling silver. It took Tiffany artisans four months to make this piece of art by hand, and it's etched with lilies and roses, the national flowers of Italy and New York State, respectively.

The collaboration marks Fendi’s first “hand in hand” partnership to cross the Italian border. The program sees Fendi’s Baguette purse reimagined and reinterpreted by a variety of Italian craftsmen, designers and artisans. It’s created a breathtaking array of versatile styles and colorways, but this is certainly to be marked as one of the brand’s most iconic.

If you want to try and get your hands on this beautiful bag, sign up to join the waiting room at tiffany.com. You’ll only have a window of 10 minutes to make your purchase complete, and while the link will work for 24 hours, supplies are limited and the window will close when supplies run out.

Your purchase will be confirmed upon receipt of shipping confirmation. Before that, you can’t truly be sure. Only one purse is allowed per customer.

Register to be alerted as soon as this purse goes on sale. You won’t want to be left out in the cold.

Learn more at tiffany.com.