Three New Menswear Boutiques In Las Vegas

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Watches & Jewelry Style & Beauty Feature Style & Beauty Feature Features style and beauty Featured Style & Beauty fashion Apple News

Memorable shopping experiences await at these new Las Vegas boutiques that embrace a timeless yet fashion-forward approach to menswear.



A rendering of the forthcoming IWC Schaffhausen at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace

IWC SCHAFFHAUSEN

Slated to open this month, IWC Schaffhausen will debut its second Las Vegas boutique at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, an 879-square-foot space dedicated to the Swiss watchmaker’s nearly 155- year heritage. In addition to sparkling display cases that house the brand’s latest offerings—from the Portugieser Automatic and Chronograph to the Portofino Automatics and the Pilot’s Collection—a serene lounge area invites shoppers to relax and enjoy a glass of Champagne. There’s also an additional private space that will host watchmaking classes, virtual manufacturing tours and more. Right on time, indeed.

TUDOR

Since 1926, Swiss watchmaker Tudor has been producing bold, mechanical timepieces that began with wear by the military and professional divers. To continue to build upon its legacy, the brand is now opening its first stand-alone boutique in Las Vegas at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. Don’t miss iconic models including the Black Bay, 1926 and Royal, plus two brand-new Pelagos FXD creations—a chronograph and a time-only watch that pays homage to yacht racing. Splashy!

The exterior facade of the new Philipp Plein store at The Shops at Crystals; PHOTO BY TIMOTHY HANCOCK

PHILIPP PLEIN

To toast the opening of his third Las Vegas boutique, German fashion designer Philipp Plein threw a star-studded bash co-hosted by Oscar winner Nicholas Cage at The Shops at Crystals. Doors opened in late August, and shoppers of both genders have since been clamoring to get a look at the nearly 2,700-square-foot space. Outfitted in showstopping marble, chrome accents and custom Philipp Plein homeware fixtures, the boutique is home to the brand’s full suite of eyewear and timepiece products, along with ready-to-wear collections for him and her. Let the retail therapy begin.