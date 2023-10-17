You Can Buy From Kate Moss, Tessa Thompson And More Of Your Favorite Celebs Closets Right Now

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Style & Beauty

Kate Moss attends the Dior Autumn/Winter 2017: RTW Show in Paris.

The RealReal just launched a closet sale that’ll have Fergie’s 2006 song on loop in your head as you scroll through its website (or, if you were born this side of the new millennium, Jack Harlow’s song that samples the Black Eyes Peas’ singer’s solo track).

The online marketplace for the resale of luxury goods is giving you access to the closets of fashion’s biggest players like Kate Moss. From models to actresses to tastemakers, this is a not-to-be-missed shopping opportunity if you’ve ever wanted to dive into the closets of the celebrity elite.

Kate Moss Longchamp Coat

Alongside Moss, the full list of women who consigned include model Veronica Webb; actresses Julianne Moore, Tessa Thompson, Sophia Bush, Laura Harrier, Lake Bell, Annabelle Dexter-Jones; activists Meena Harris, Noor Tagouri and tastemakers Mia Moretti, Leandra Medine Cohen, Nicky Rothschild, Ivy Getty, Beverly Nguyen, Michelle Li, Daphne Javitch, Langley Fox, Chloe King.

Coveted items include a Chanel bag from Moore; a Miu Miu cocktail dress worn at the 2019 Venice Film Festival by Thompson; Bush's Bottega Veneta bag and Moss’ Marc Jacobs Runway platforms and Longchamp coat.

Julianne Moore Chanel Bag

The star-studded closet sale is part of The RealReal’s Consign Commitment initiative that launched on Oct. 2, National Consignment Day, which asks shoppers to consign one out of every five items in their closets.

An effort to be more sustainable, The RealReal explains that doing so would help the fashion industry be aligned with the Paris Climate Accord in limiting the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. What’s more, The RealReal will also donate $25,000 to Conservation International to further its support of protecting oceans, forests and other ecosystems.

"In a world where fashion has a significant environmental footprint, it is encouraging to see influential figures demonstrating that style and responsibility can go hand in hand. The Consign Commitment reminds us that we all have a role to play to reduce our impact on nature,” said Sebastian Troëng, executive vice president of conservation partnerships at Conservation International. “I’m grateful for The RealReal's effort to help clothing have a second act, and for their donation to Conservation International, which will help us in our mission to protect and restore nature for people.”

Tessa Thompson Prada Top

Available both online and in-person at The RealReal’s Soho boutique, the celebrity closet sale has nearly 300 items that range from $95 to $3,500.

