The Weeknd, Superplastic Launch Toy Collection For 'Kiss Land' Anniversary

The Weeknd and Superplastic are celebrating the artist's debut album Kiss Land with a special vinyl toy collection.

Three, limited-edition "SuperJanky" toys are available in honor of the artist's work.

“It’s surreal to look back on 10 years since the release of Kiss Land and to see the lasting impact this album has had on me as an artist and how it continues to be received by my fans. The Kiss Land collection is in recognition of this journey we are on together, and I am grateful to Superplastic for helping to bring this vision to life and celebrate this special moment," Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye said.

"The Weeknd is consistently reshaping the artistic landscape through his versatile contribution to music and television. The 10th anniversary of Kiss Land is a special milestone, symbolizing a pivotal moment that propelled his career to new heights. We are thrilled to collaborate with Abel and his team on a very limited collection of Superplastic vinyl art toys, allowing us to pay homage to this monumental occasion," added Superplastic’s chief development officer Ioana Banu.

The figurines are for sale on Superplastic.co, Theweeknd.com and at Superplastic NYC.