Celebrity Mixologists Take Over The Vault at Bellagio for One Night Only

Tucked away off the bustling Bellagio Hotel & Casino casino floor sits The Vault, an appropriately named bar that seats only 50 throughout the entire space. The exclusive spot is so hidden it’s easy to miss, and so exclusive a reservation is required to enter.

A look inside The Vault; PHOTO COURTESY OF MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

For one night only, on Thursday, Feb. 1, The Vault will welcome two mixologists with impressive résumés to work their magic behind the hideaway’s bar from 7 to 10 p.m. Jonathan Pogash and Pamela Wiznitzer are award-winning bartenders at The Cocktail Guru, a full-service beverage consulting firm based in New York City. As cocktail consultants, Pogash and Wiznitzer are industry pros bringing their expertise to Las Vegas for the first time for this special collaboration. Pogash gave us the inside scoop on how the dynamic duo plans to shake things up at The Vault at Bellagio, as well as his take on current libation trends.

The Cocktail Guru's Jonathan Pogash; PHOTO COURTESY OF THE COCKTAIL GURU

How did the partnership between The Cocktail Guru and The Vault come about? Is this a new kind of collaboration, or have you done something similar before?

We've teamed up with other bars across the country and internationally before. The best way to experience the behind-the-scenes bar culture of any given city is to actually step behind a bar. Having the opportunity to work with management and bar staff is eye-opening, and being able to experience the personalities and conversations with locals is priceless. It's all about connection—and we try to connect to people wherever and whenever possible. Pam connected the team with Craig Schoettler, MGM Resorts’ executive director of beverage, and we were able to work closely with him and the Bellagio team to create a program that would be beneficial to all involved.

What makes The Vault at Bellagio special and a good fit for The Cocktail Guru brand?

The Cocktail Guru is all about providing top-notch, high-quality experiences to the general public. It allows us to flex our creativity and have fun at the same time. The Vault at Bellagio is a true expression of creativity and luxury—really a convergence of the two. We came to the conclusion that partnering with The Vault fit in with The Cocktail Guru's ethos. We couldn't be more elated.

The stunning bar at The Vault; PHOTO COURTESY OF MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

Is this your first time working in Las Vegas? What are your thoughts on mixology in Vegas? How—if at all—does it differ from New York City?

Both Pam and I have worked hospitality and trade conventions over the course of nearly 20 years in Las Vegas. What's great about the hospitality of this city is the genuine kindness and dedication of its inhabitants. We have friends who always welcome us with open arms. An industry here that, when in the midst of sipping a well-made cocktail at an exclusive cocktail bar, can make you feel like you've never left, is quite rare these days. There's nothing like NYC, that's for sure. But coming to Vegas is a nice respite to the hustle and bustle of the city. It's also warm and sunny here, which is nice.

Tell us about the cocktails on the menu during your one-night-only appearance.

We made sure to go big with this one. Opulent and approachable—I think that's a great way to describe our special menu. We made sure to use extra-special spirits that we know and love, as well as ingredients that can serve as a ‘warmup’ to Valentine's Day. Even though it will still be a couple of weeks away, we thought that bringing in some aphrodisiac ingredients into our cocktails would be fun and unique. ‘East Meets West’ is also another one of our themes.

What is trending right now in mixology?

A multisensory cocktail experience is definitely trending—everything from the proper temperature of the drink to a purposeful garnish. The technique with which to produce the drink needs to evoke wonder, and the layered flavors emotion.