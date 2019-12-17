At Modern Luxury, connection and community define who we are. We use cookies to improve the Modern Luxury experience - to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also may share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners. We take your privacy seriously and want you to be aware that we have recently made changes to our Privacy Policy, which can be found here.

The Top Technology Risks Travelers Face Heading To Las Vegas

By VPN.COM | April 6, 2021 | Lifestyle Sponsored Post Travel

Technology threats surround anyone with online access, no matter where they are. There is an increased risk, however, where people seem more vulnerable or have more to jeopardize. Las Vegas is full of excitement, entertainment and a host of digital dangers.

image1.jpg

Here are the most prevalent digital threats facing anyone visiting or traveling through Las Vegas. Hotels, cars, airports and yes, even airplanes can be loaded with hackers and malware in any city with a lot of visitors. These are the things you need to know to stay private and secure during your Vegas experience.

Vulnerable Public WiFi
Free public WiFi contains multiple threats. One is the fact that public WiFi communications are not encrypted, so if a person exchanges information on it – login details, confidential data, etc. – and are hacked, their data is exposed.

image3.jpg

Outdated WiFi protocols also pose a risk. These are easily hacked and leave users vulnerable. Another risk is an end-user joining a rogue hotspot; a fake public WiFi network created by a hacker to collect private data.

Inadequate Recovery Systems
Virtually everyone has seen a movie where people visiting Las Vegas end up pass-out drunk and seemingly abandoned. While real life is not a movie, the risk of people losing their electronic devices while drinking, gambling and having a good time is very high.

image2.jpg

For most people (and families), losing a smartphone is more than just a loss of access to their email. It means the loss of contacts, work documents, personal photos, banking information, saved passwords, and more.

Exposed RFID Wallet Protection
RFID technology is great because it lets you pay for stuff or provide identification with the scan of a card. Unfortunately, that same technology can make your data vulnerable. To combat hackers from scanning your credit cards, RFID wallets were created to block scanners.

rfid_wallet_card_vpn.jpg

Unfortunately, if the RFID protection is not particularly good or if it is not working for some reason, a person's identification and credit card information is there for the picking. In Vegas, that threat is increased because it is known for unsuspecting tourists and a lot of vulnerable business travelers.

Poor Password Management
Many people use the same password for multiple access points. Some people use default passwords. Others use passwords a five-year-old could figure out.

image4.jpg

All of those pose risks to travelers anywhere, but particularly in Las Vegas. If a laptop or smartphone is lost and the password security is vulnerable, thieves can have a treasure trove of information at their fingertips.

What To Do
Technology threats become particularly dangerous when the person using technology is inattentive. If ever there was a distracting place, it’s Las Vegas. That is why addressing these five threats is vital to keep secure for you and your family.

The most obvious solution is to set up a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to ensure all your data is encrypted. A VPN will also mask login credentials, financial information, and has tools to block malicious websites, ads and trackers.

VPN.com makes it incredibly easy to find the best VPN for your device with their in-depth reviews and comparisons. They even have a simple quiz that offers VPN recommendations based on your specific needs.

Tags: las vegas technology travel traveling WiFi VPN hackers theft

Photography by:

