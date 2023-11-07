By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Food & Drink Feature Guide Travel Drink Food & Drink Entertainment List - Featured List - Restaurants List - Shopping List - Bars List - Entertainment Community Restaurants Adventures Eat Guides

The Las Vegas Strip is most popularly known for nightlife, dining, shopping and entertainment and attracts visitors from all over the world. With so many pockets of Las Vegas to discover, we organized the ultimate guide to The Strip.

See Also: Experience F1 Las Vegas From Above With A Helicopter Tour Of The Race

Where to Eat

Le Cirque

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Cirque Restaurant LV (@lecirquelv)

3600 Las Vegas Blvd. S / Website

This Michelin Star French restaurant has gained the affection of many refined diners worldwide. The establishment recently received the Forbes Travel Guide Star Award. Le Cirque at Bellagio Hotel & Casino has been recognized globally as an exceptional fine dining and wine pairing experience with spectacularly complex flavor profiles.

Mayfair Supper Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Mayfair Supper Club (@themayfairlv)

3600 Las Vegas Blvd. S / Website

The concept of dinner and a show has a whole new meaning at Mayfair Supper Club inside of Bellagio Hotel & Casino. This interactive dining and entertainment experience has eyes peeled so as not to miss a second of the show while enjoying dinner and cocktails.

Spago by Wolfgang Puck

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spago Las Vegas (@spagolv)

3600 Las Vegas Blvd. S / Website

Wolfgang Puck's Spago Las Vegas opens up to the Bellagio fountains and offers patio seating with a direct and clear view of the lake and show. Large windows extend a view of the fountain show to those seated indoors as well. The smoked salmon pizza has a thin and crispy crust topped with delicate and rich slices of smoked salmon with the option to add Kaluga Sturgeon Caviar for added decadence.

Toca Madera Las Vegas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toca Madera (@tocamadera)

3720 Las Vegas Blvd. S / Website

Mexican steakhouse Toca Madera brings a fire element to every dinner and location. Dine underneath trees nestled between Aria Resort & Casino and The Shops at Crystals to enjoy succulent cuts of meat and fiery cocktails at Toca Madera Las Vegas.

Wakuda

View this post on Instagram A post shared by W A K U D A V E G A S (@wakudavegas)

3355 Las Vegas Blvd. S / Website

This delightful Japanese cuisine destination at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas offers fresh seafood like the New Zealand king salmon belly and otoro sashimi that melt in the mouth. Omi and A5 Wagyu, along with prime tenderloin and Tasmanian ribeye, offer meaty satisfaction.

Where to Stay

Cosmopolitan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (@cosmopolitan_lv)

3708 Las Vegas Blvd. S / Website

The glitz and glam of The Cosmopolitan make this one of the most fun places to stay in Las Vegas. Glittery lights and jewels scattered throughout The Strip-central hotel and casino create an exciting yet classy ambiance. Gorgeous restaurants like Beauty & Essex reflect the same glamorous aesthetic as The Cosmopolitan overall while serving tantalizing dishes like the yellowtail agua chiles and the truffle butter and fontina mac and cheese.

Waldorf Astoria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas (@walasvegas)

3752 Las Vegas Blvd. S / Website

Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas provides luxury stays with views of the Las Vegas Strip and valley. Enjoy the Skybar lounge for cocktails before heading out on the town or as a nightcap once you return.

Where to Relax

Awana Spa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Resorts World Las Vegas (@resortsworldlv)

3000 Las Vegas Blvd. S / Website

Wind down with a Balinese massage that pays special attention to pressure points while incorporating skin rolling, rocking and wringing to drain the lymphatic system and encourage optimal health at the Awana Spa at Resorts World Las Vegas. Choose from various massage packages, facials and foot spa treatments.

Wynn Golf Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wynn Las Vegas (@wynnlasvegas)

3131 Las Vegas Blvd. S / Website

Get out on the green and soak up some sun while refining your golf technique. Wynn Golf Club is a lush 129-acre golf course fit for champions. Relax while golfing in the serene and peaceful setting at the 18-hole course at Wynn Golf Club.

Where to Shop

The Shops at Crystals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shops at Crystals (@crystalslv)

3720 Las Vegas Blvd. S / Website

Retail therapy never looked as good as The Shops at Crystals. A Luxury shopping center allows for ease of shopping top brands without having to sift through the rest. The Shops at Crystals has an array of stores, including Fendi, Gucci, Tory Burch, and so much more.

For Pre-Dinner Drinks

Eight Cigar Lounge

3000 Las Vegas Blvd. S / Website

Before heading to dinner at one of the many delicious restaurants at Resorts World Las Vegas, like Kusa Nori, Carversteak or Brezza Italian, stop in at Eight Cigar Lounge. Visit the climate-controlled cigar room and enjoy the patio seating outdoors. Reserve a table inside or grab seats at the bar to meet up with your party before heading to dinner.

Where to Hit the Town

Hakkasan Nightclub

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hakkasan Nightclub (@hakkasannightclub)

3799 Las Vegas Blvd. S / Website

With a lineup of top performers like Loud Luxury, Lil Jon, Tyga, Alesso and Illenium, Hakkasan Nightclub continues to offer exhilarating parties and performances. Break out the heels, cocktail dresses and button-down shirts to meet friends, dance and pop bottles at MGM Grand's Hakkasan Nightclub.

Cultural Experiences

Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shops at Crystals (@crystalslv)

3720 Las Vegas Blvd. S / Website

The Shops at Crystals welcomes Princess Diana: A Tribute Exhibition on Sept. 2. Royal memorabilia and Princess Diana pieces and artifacts on display allow guests to observe and gain insight into the royal family. The 10,000-square-foot exhibition was custom-built to showcase over 700 works for the multi-million-dollar collection.

See Also: More Articles from Danica Serena Stockton

Hidden Gem

Secret Pizza

This hidden spot is a top-rated hotel and casino in Las Vegas. Out of plain view, this secret pizza spot offers New York-style slices and pies to customers late through the night. A perfect stop after a long night of dancing, Secret Pizza is waiting to be found.