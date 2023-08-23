4 New Stores To Check Out at The Shops at Crystals

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Style & Beauty Style & Beauty Feature Style & Beauty

The Shops at Crystals (theshopsatcrystals.com) is shining bright with a bevy of new boutiques. Here’s what’s in store.



Following its debut Nevada boutique at Wynn Las Vegas, Canada Goose has opened its second outpost at The Shops at Crystals.

CANADA GOOSE

Escape the sizzling Las Vegas heat this season with help from Canada Goose. The Canadian brand, known for its luxury performance jackets, puffers and vests, has added its second Nevada boutique to its growing roster at The Shops at Crystals. Tucked on level two between Stefano Ricci and Alice + Olivia, the 66-year-old brand is embracing its new West Coast roots by expanding its lightweight down and footwear categories in addition to offering its beloved wintry apparel. Artwork by Inuit creators serves as the space’s backdrop while goods for the whole family ensure mom, dad and the kiddos can get all outfitted for ski season and beyond. canadagoose.com

Shop Celine’s Classique 16 bag in satinated calfskin black at its new boutique at The Shops at Crystals

CELINE

Designed by Artistic, Creative and Image Director Hedi Slimane, Celine’s Las Vegas store at The Shops at Crystals features exclusive artwork by Joanne Greenbaum and Tiril Hasselknippe, setting the tone for its ethereal shopping experience. Browse seasonal offerings for him and her— ranging from ready-to-wear apparel to leather goods and accessories—as you discover why the French fashion brand has been captivating esthetes since 1945. celine.com

EDITIONS DE PARFUMS FRÉDÉRIC MALLE

A sensory experience awaits at the new Editions de Parfum Frédéric Malle, a 500-squarefoot space on level two that’s described as a “perfume library” by founder Frédéric Malle. By bringing together independent perfumers, Malle gives each artist the creative freedom to produce fragrances sold under their own names—without budget or marketing constraints. The result is a collection of aromatic art that includes iconic fragrances Portrait of a Lady, Carnal Flower and Musc Ravageur by industry titans Anne Flipo, Dominique Ropion, Jean-Claude Ellena and Maurice Roucel, among others. “I’m thrilled that the best perfumers in the world now have a home in Las Vegas, close to Elton John, Celine Dion and many other greats!” says Malle. How’s that for good scents? fredericmalle.com



A look inside perfumeries Kilian Paris.

KILIAN PARIS

Ten years after opening its debut store in New York City, Kilian Paris has launched its second stateside boutique at The Shops at Crystals. The 1,000-square-foot space, located on level two near Sisley-Paris, houses the brand’s five olfactive families: The Fresh, The Narcotics, The Cellars, The Smokes and The Liquors. “When thinking about our second retail location in the U.S., Las Vegas was felt to be the best choice as it encapsulates what Kilian Paris is all about,” says founder Kilian Hennessey, who personally curated the space’s furnishings. “The city’s nightlife scene and bright lights allow individuals to experience and express themselves in a manner that aligns with the brand’s motto, ‘Don’t be shy.’” Don’t miss new variations of Kilian’s most beloved scents—Love, Don’t Be Shy eau fraiche and Good Girl Gone Bad eau fraiche. bykilian.com