The Macallan Unveils James Bond 60th Anniversary Release

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Culture Food & Drink

Just less than a year after the release of No Time to Die— Daniel Craig’s epic farewell as Agent 007— the storied film franchise is celebrating six decades of James Bond.

The Macallan is joining in on the milestone with the debut of The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release. The limited edition set of single malt whiskies feature six bottles with individualized packaging to represent the six decades. Each one illustrates the creative development process of the films and offers a behind-the-scenes exploration of the James Bond archive.

“This October, James Bond will celebrate its 60th anniversary, making it the longest running and one of the most loved franchises in the world of entertainment, comprising 25 films over six decades and six lead actors over time,” said Jaume Ferras, global creative director for The Macallan. “The Macallan is James Bond’s whisky of choice and as two renowned global brands, we share many synergies, most notably as modern innovators linked by our Scottish heritage.”

Created by The Macallan master whiskey maker Kirsteen Campbell, the whiskey has notes of lemon, lime and sherbet that lead into vanilla, coconut and a hint of dried fig and raisin on the nose. With a sweet and long finish, its palate features orange zest, sherbet, lemon, gentle oak and subtle ginger spice, which follow into dark chocolate, figs and baked apple tart with a honey drizzle.

It has a natural color of Suisse gold and an ABV of 43.7% in tribute to Bond’s agent number, 007. In a similar nod, it appropriately retails for $1,007.

This special release is not the first time James Bond and The Macallan have come together. Despite his renowned affinity for Vesper martinis, Bond is a known man of whiskey. In particular, you can see him in 2012’s Skyfall drinking The Macallan Fine & Rare 1962 as an ode to the 50th anniversary.

See also: Conor McGregor's Hiring A 'Professional Partier' For His Whiskey Company, Here's How To Apply

The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release will be available globally starting September 2022 on The Macallan Online Boutique, in The Macallan Estate Boutique and through a global network of domestic and travel retail boutiques and specialist retailers. It will later be available for purchase in the U.S. starting February 2023.