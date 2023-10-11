Stella And Mary McCartney Bring Style To New Macallan Collaboration

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Food & Drink

Sisters Stella and Mary McCartney have partnered with The Macallan on a multifaceted collaboration in commemoration of their fond memories of Scotland.

The joint venture between the fashion designer, photographer and first-in-class whisky coalesces each’s respective talents to channel the beauty of Scotland’s natural beauty. Marking the third edition of The Harmony Collection, the partnership includes two expressions and a lifestyle collection.

The Macallan Harmony Collection Amber Meadow and Green Meadow are limited-edition whiskies that—inspired by natural Scottish grasslands—were aged in sherry-seasoned oak and bourbon casks. The process calls to the McCartney sisters’ memories of the Scottish countryside.

“There is so much to discover with The Macallan Harmony Collection Amber Meadow. It is a single malt redolent of warm meadows and mature barley fields, with a rich, citrus-scented finish,” explained whisky maker Steven Bremner. “The 100% natural summer evening color derived from our exceptional sherry-seasoned oak and bourbon casks reflects the richness of the flavor which awaits. On the nose, fresh citrus fruits and honeysuckle are complemented by hints of vanilla, coconut and ripe barley fields. On tasting, notes of oak, lemon, melon are prominent, accompanied by flavors of classic scone and almond with green tea, before giving way to a rich and sweet long finish.”

Appropriately, Mary’s photography of The Macallan Estate is featured on the packaging.

To pair, the sisters also developed Together: A Collection for The Macallan by Stella and Mary McCartney. The 11-piece lifestyle collection includes handmade glassware, an ombre ceramic flask and a pair of brass ice stamps and comes in notable shades of green and amber as a nod to The Macallan Estate and the natural color of whisky, respectively.

“This range wouldn’t be what it is if we weren’t able to spend that time with The Macallan. I felt really proud to bring my little sister with me to The Macallan Estate on Speyside, as I knew Stella would fall in love with this just as much as I did,” Mary said. “We feel really lucky to be launching our first collaboration and making this range of pieces with The Macallan.”

Added Stella, “We all – The Macallan, Mary and I – wanted to create a collection that celebrated the highest quality of materials and incredible craftsmanship that would be fitting of the shared values between us all. We envisaged pieces that were limited, yet would work together as a family. The idea was to have it live in your home, stand out, and of course be of the highest quality.”

Together is sold as a complete set with availability in the U.S. happening in early December. Also available in December in the U.S., The Macallan Harmony Collection Amber Meadow will be available online and in premium retailers, bars and restaurants, while Green Meadow will be available in The Macallan airport boutiques and key airports around the world starting in October.

As the collaboration makes its way to the U.S. toward the end of the year, The Macallan will pop up in New York City with The Harmony Hideaway. The immersive experience will bring visitors into the colors, sounds and essence of Scotland and will offer a first taste of the new Harmony expression.

See also: 7 Halloween Cocktails That Will Get You in Spooky Spirits