'The King' Documentary Explores Elvis Presley As A Metaphor For America: Watch

By: Denise Warner
December 29, 2023
Culture Entertainment
In The King, a Sundance Grand Jury-winning documentary now on M/Lux, acclaimed filmmaker Eugene Jarecki skillfully weaves together the journey of Elvis Presley with the narrative of America itself.
Jarecki takes audiences on a thought-provoking exploration of the legendary musician, but also of the nation he symbolized.
Watch it below:
