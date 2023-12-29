'The King' Documentary Explores Elvis Presley As A Metaphor For America: Watch

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Culture Entertainment

In The King, a Sundance Grand Jury-winning documentary now on M/Lux, acclaimed filmmaker Eugene Jarecki skillfully weaves together the journey of Elvis Presley with the narrative of America itself.

See Also: Watch Yo-Yo Ma Play Six Solo Cello Suites From The Odeon In Athens

Jarecki takes audiences on a thought-provoking exploration of the legendary musician, but also of the nation he symbolized.

Watch it below: