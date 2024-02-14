The Glenrothes Introduces A Rare 42-Year-Old Release

By Michael McCarthy By Michael McCarthy | | Food & Drink

The Glenrothes continues its pursuit of creating exceptional whiskey while introducing a rare 42-year-old release.

From left: The Glenrothes 18-year-old boasts new packaging; the recently released 42-year-old; the 42’s gorgeous packaging; the 25-year-old’s taste profile is better than ever.

Who says age is only a number? Certainly not anyone who enjoys fine whiskeys. And definitely not Laura Rampling, master whiskey maker at the Glenrothes, the luxury house of some of the world’s rarest and finest single malts. The brand has crafted whiskeys in Speyside, Scotland, since 1879.

The Scottish distiller’s premium and coveted bottles are aged 18, 25 and 42 years, each with a nose and finish that makes affcionados grin. Due to its unique spirit, Rampling believes that the minimum aging required for complexity is 18 years. “Eighteen symbolizes a pivotal moment in this journey where the elemental elegance of our spirit refines with effortless complexity, transitioning into a more intensely fragrant territory, rich with subtlety and nuance,” she says. The brand’s 18-year bottle packaging has evolved, but the contents remain the same.

On the other hand, the brand’s 25-year-old whiskey recently witnessed new packaging and a change to the liquid. Rampling says, “The additional seven years—between 18 and 25— have allowed the 25 to evolve and change quite remarkably.”

The crowning achievement: The Glenrothes recently released a 42-year-old bottle; four refill casks were filled to make the new spirit in 1980. “I sampled literally hundreds of casks of varying ages before selecting these four,” Rampling says. Only 1,134 bottles exist (143 in the U.S.). Get your hands on one, and become a legend too.



The 18-year-old’s nose features ripe pear, vanilla and almond.

The 18

WHAT YOU’LL LOVE:

After maturing 18 years, the spirit has developed nuanced flavors. Two oak varieties contribute distinct dimensions to the whiskey; American oak imparts a lighter, sweeter flavor, while European oak adds richness and spice.

TASTING NOTES:

The nose offers ripe pear, vanilla, almond and dried ginger; fragrant fruit and subtle oak generate a mild spiciness, counterbalanced by an undertone of creamy vanilla. We love the sweet, spicy and peppery finish.

The 25

WHAT YOU’LL LOVE:

The elevated percentage of first-fill sherry-seasoned casks heightens richness, while a combination of American and European oak introduces diverse flavor profiles.

TASTING NOTES:

Fans of this bottle love the nose, a mix of everything from liquid caramel to zesty orange peel to notes of cedar wood. The palate fills with creamy vanilla, ripe stone fruit, toasted almonds and Swiss milk chocolate. Expect a sweet and nutty finish.



Expect a nose of caramel and orange for the 25.

The 42

WHAT YOU’LL LOVE:

This sip is beautifully balanced, deriving from four casks (three hogsheads and a single puncheon) in the whiskey-making process. The iconic bottle packaging is sublime.

TASTING NOTES:

Elegance abounds with this liquid’s nose, with notes of coriander seed, nutmeg, sugared almonds and a hint of fresh cedar wood. Brown sugar and honeycomb define the liquid’s palate, along with vanilla and orange oil. The finish is creamy and sweet.