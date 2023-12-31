'The Art Of Architecture' Goes Inside The Design And Construction Of New York City's The Vessel

By: Denise Warner By: Denise Warner | | Culture Entertainment

The Art Of Architecture: The Vessel, New York, now on M/LUX, details the making of the Hudson Yards centerpiece.

See Also: 'John McEnroe: In The Realm Of Perfection' Uses Archival Footage To Examine The Tennis Champ's Greatness

British designer Thomas Heatherwick was chosen to helm the project. "In a sense, we tried to be very idealistic and think 'what's the best thing that we really think should happen here?' In the development team's mind originally was that there would be a sculpture. Of course, identity is done with a sculpture. And in the studio, we've been interested in trying to break down the idea that there's a functional world and there's culture and they are two separate things," he said in the documentary.

"To us, how a place makes you feel is its function." Heatherwick added.

Watch it below: