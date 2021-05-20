The 7 Best Patios To Eat And Drink Outside In Las Vegas

The Editors | May 20, 2021 | Food & Drink

Las Vegas is magical in spring and summer, and there's nothing better than enjoying a meal or drink outside. Here are the 7 best spost for a picnic or a patio lunch to enjoy the warm weather.

AMERICANA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AmericanaLV (@americanalv)

Quality modern American cuisine is a specialty at Americana in Desert Shores thanks to chef-owner Stephen Blandino, who combines his Italian heritage with his American culinary education to create Americana’s hearty dishes. Don’t miss standouts like oven-roasted Alaskan halibut, grilled filet mignon and braised short rib. 2620 Regatta Drive, Ste. 118, Summerlin, 702.331.5565, americanalasvegas.com

COSTA DI MARE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wynn Las Vegas (@wynnlasvegas)

Chef Mark LoRusso flies in exquisite seafood and exotic shellfish from Italy daily at this Wynn favorite, where the emphasis is on seasonal and unusual catches. Look for rarities like moleche (Venetian soft-shell crab) in fall and spring, centrolofo (imperial blackfish) in summer and its legendary live langoustines, whose source ships to only a dozen restaurants in the world. Wynn Las Vegas, 3131 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702.770.3305, wynnlasvegas.com

LAVO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lavo Las Vegas (@lavolv)

Serving up Southern Italian cuisine in a buzzworthy setting, LAVO is a dining and lounge experience within Palazzo. Start your night off with signature cocktails in the lounge as the luxurious decor and hit-playing DJ set the mood for a memorable evening or enjoy a relaxing weekend brunch with friends on the patio that features sweeping views of the Strip. The Palazzo, 3327 Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702.791.1800, venetian.com; taogroup.com

MARCHE BACCHUS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marche Bacchus French Bistro (@marche_bacchus)

Customers have two choices at Marche Bacchus at Desert Shores: grab a bottle of wine to go or bring it to your table and enjoy it with a meal by the water. More than 950 labels are up for grabs, including at least 100 choices of cabernet, 50 selections of pinot noir and a compelling lineup of Burgundy and Bordeaux. No matter what, you can’t go wrong with the inspired menu of European cuisine. If brunch is more your spread, enjoy the weekend affair until late Sunday afternoon, which means there’s plenty of time for bacon and egg risotto, bananas Foster pancakes, and short rib or salmon Benedicts. There’s even full caviar service and bacon bloody marys to boot. 2620 Regatta Drive, Summerlin, 702.804.8008, marchebacchus.com

MON AMI GABI

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mon Ami Gabi (@monamigabibistro)

In a city that prides itself on ushering in the hot and the new, Mon Ami Gabi is the anomaly that thrives. From the classic French fare to exceptional service and that incredible patio in the heart of Las Vegas Boulevard, the dining experience here is like no other. Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, 3655 S. Las Vegas Blvd. South, 702.944.4224, monamigabi.com

PRIME STEAKHOUSE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bellagio Las Vegas (@bellagio)

The famous Bellagio fountains are front and center at this upscale steakhouse from award-winning celebrity chef and restaurateur Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Menu highlights include the 18 oz. bone-in ribeye, chilled shellfish platter and Chilean sea bass. Finish the night on a sweet note with New York cheesecake brightened up with blood-orange mousse and citrus sorbet. Bellagio Las Vegas, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd., 702.693.8865, bellagio.mgmresorts.com

VINTNER GRILL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VintnerGrill (@vintnergrill)

Dine like a local at this Summerlin hot spot, where its spectacular patio allows patrons to enjoy American dishes teamed with flavors from Spain, France and Italy in two illuminated cabanas. More than 400 wines from 10 countries, ranging from Germany to New Zealand to Austria, plus more than 30 beers from around the world provide plenty of beverage options to pair with veal scaloppini, braised lamb bolognese or prime beef tenderloin. 10100 W. Charleston Blvd., Ste. 150, Summerlin, 702.214.5590, vglasvegas.com