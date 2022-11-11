By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Magazine Food & Drink Feature Holiday

Table spread of Thanksgiving dinner dishes

Thanksgiving in Las Vegas comes with the perk of a variety of options of restaurants to choose from to gather with family and friends over some seriously delicious food. Whether you and your loved ones plan to dine out or want to avoid the hassle of cooking at home, here are the best restaurants for Thanksgiving in Las Vegas that offer dine in and or take out meals this holiday.

Bacchanal Buffet

Bacchanal Buffet atrium seating area

3570 Las Vegas Blvd. S / Website

Prepare to feast at Bacchanal Buffet inside of Caesars Palace. Indulge in your favorite savory and sweet foods this holiday season.

Bazaar Meat by Jose Andres

Bazaar Meat by Jose Andres steak and sides

2535 Las Vegas Blvd. S / Website

Bazaar Meat by Jose Andres offers a special holiday menu on Thanksgiving Day from 4PM to 9PM. Turkey-béchamel fritters, creamy cheesy potatoes, green bean casserole along with other sides. A choice of Sous-Vide turkey breast, confit leg, traditional gravy or Josper-Roasted monkfish with mojo verde then a sweet finish with apple cream puffs, pumpkin cake and a pecan tart.

The Bedford by Martha Stewart

Family Thanksgiving dinner

3655 Las Vegas Blvd. S / Website

Enjoy the homey yet elegant feel of The Bedford by Martha Stewart Restaurant at Paris Las Vegas. Modeled after Stewart's home, this eatery offers the perfect setting for a warm dinner with your loved ones. Enjoy the smashed baked potato with a caviar addition for a delicious and indulgent holiday treat.

Crossroads Kitchen Las Vegas

3000 Las Vegas Blvd. S / Website

Give thanks at Crossroads Kitchen Las Vegas located inside of Resorts World Las Vegas. The Thanksgiving prix fixe menu includes three courses beginning with the autumn chopped salad. For the second course guests choose between breaded scallopini or pulled king oyster mushrooms each of which are accompanied by mashed potatoes and gravy, brussel sprouts made with with crispy shallots, currants and a maple mustard glaze along with gluten-free options of the classic stuffing and sweet potato biscuits with maple butter. Finish off with pumpkin mousse cheesecake or cranberry sorbet for dessert and peace of mind knowing that the Thanksgiving meal you enjoyed spared the lives of animals.

Hawthorn Grill

Dining room of Hawthorn Grill

221 Rampart Blvd. N / Website

Begin with an appetizer course with a choice of roasted butternut squash bisque with thyme, crème fraiche and toasted pepitas or a rainbow kale fig salad with gorgonzola cheese, walnuts and cinnamon-cider vinaigrette to start off your Thanksgiving experience at Hawthorn Grill located in the JW Marriott spa tower. For the main course select turkey roulade with herb gravy, sage apple dressing, cranberry relish and additional sides or the swordfish, beef wellington or quinoa stuffed acorn squash. For a sweet finish choose between a pumpkin spiced crème brûlée or the bourbon chocolate walnut tart. This feast is offered from 4PM to 9PM on November 24.

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar

Thanksgiving plate at Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar

11011 Charleston W / Website

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar located inside of Red Rock Casino is open from 1PM to 9PM on November 24 for Thanksgiving. Opt to dine in or to order a Thanksgiving family feast which serves up to eight people to-go.

Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

Thanksgiving plate at Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

3500 Las Vegas Blvd. S / Website

Open from 11AM to 9PM on Thanksgiving Day, Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab serves a traditional holiday dinner for the occasion. Sliced turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry relish, green beans and butternut squash with toasted marshmallow are offered on the special Thanksgiving menu along with the regular menu. For dessert enjoy the pumpkin chiffon pie.

Lavo Italian Restaurant

Lavo Thanksgiving turkey and sides

3325 Las Vegas Blvd. S / Website

Lavo Italian Restaurant serves herb-roasted organic free-range turkey with braised dark meat along with brioche stuffing, orange zest cranberry sauce, sweet potato purèe and apple or pumpkin pie for their prix fixe Thanksgiving offering. Additional sides available include roasted carrots, spaghetti squash, sautèed green beans and macaroni and cheese. Lavo's full menu is also available on November 24.

Mon Ami Gabi

Turkey display from Mon Ami Gabi

3655 Las Vegas Blvd. S / Website

Executive Chef Vincent Pouessel of Mon Ami Gabi offers a Thanksgiving special dinner of four courses. Pumpkin soup, pumpkin bread pudding and herb-roasted turkey are featured along with other dishes for the prix fixe holiday menu for dining in. To-go feasts include caramelized yams, desserts and more; orders must be placed by November 22 and are available for pick up on November 23 packaged cold with reheating instructions or on November 24 packaged hot or cold.

RPM Italian

RPM Italian herb-stuffed turkey

3500 Las Vegas Blvd. S / Website

RPM Italian serves a three-course Thanksgiving meal from 12PM to 8PM on November 24. Enjoy turkey breast, preserved fruit stuffing, butternut squash tortellini, delicata squash and additional dishes prepared Italian-style.

Tao Asian Bistro

Tao Asian Bistro pekin duck

3377 Las Vegas Blvd. S / Website

For those who prefer a different bird, the pekin duck at Tao Asian Bistro inside of The Palazzo is a great alternative to traditional turkey. Pair this with sides like Chinese broccoli, roasted cauliflower and charred brussel sprouts. Noodle and rice dishes along with other small plates give diners a wide variety to choose from to make a feast.

Yardbird

Yardbird Thanksgiving dinner dishes

3355 Las Vegas Blvd. S / Website

Get your herb-roasted bird at Yardbird this Thanksgiving with a cranberry compote, mashed potatoes, lobster mac n cheese, stuffing, crispy brussel sprouts and more. Finish off with a brown butter bourbon pumpkin pie. Dinner to go is available for preorder here.