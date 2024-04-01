Culture, Home & Real Estate, Feature, Home & Real Estate Feature, Culture Feature, Interviews, Features, Home & Real Estate, Featured, real estate, City Life, Home Feature,

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Culture, Home & Real Estate, Feature, Home & Real Estate Feature, Culture Feature, Interviews, Features, Home & Real Estate, Featured, real estate, City Life, Home Feature,

Residential homes become living art through the vision of Terra Firma and its esteemed design team who hold the keys to an exclusive enclave of luxury lots in the elite MacDonald Highlands neighborhood.

In a sea of streamlined modern mansions and retro desert abodes built in Las Vegas’ Golden Age, Terra Firma is envisioning the city’s future, a place where residential buildings know no bounds or limitations. An exclusive enclave of more than two dozen lots within the coveted MacDonald Highlands neighborhood, Terra Firma specializes in forwardthinking custom homes ranging in size from 10,000 square feet to upward of 40,000.

Led by renowned interior designer Dierdre Gaddy, Terra Firma’s director of interior design, the bespoke process begins with the client’s wildest dreams—ideas that Terra Firma can bring to life through artificial intelligence and a keen eye for detail. “In the competitive world of luxury design, three ideals set Terra Firma apart from the rest. The first is our attention to detail, the second is the integration of technology, and the third and most important is the client experience,” says Gaddy, a Las Vegas local by way of her native Jamaica. “We ensure that every aspect of the design reflects the luxury and sophistication that our clientele expects. As it pertains to technology, we recognize the importance of elevating the design process by utilizing innovative tools to communicate the vision. We provide virtual experiences to take the guesswork out of visualization on the client’s part; there is full transparency and answers to the ‘what,’ ‘where,’ and ‘how’ questions that arise during the design process. It truly helps to build confidence and trust between parties. Our client experience prioritizes communication, which, combined with technology and great craftsmanship, ultimately demonstrates to the client that we take what we do very seriously and are committed to giving them an exceptional product.”



Exactly like nothing else—that’s the calling card of a Terra FIrma home, where the design possibilities are endless and unmatched in Las Vegas.

That exceptional product takes shape on a lot size of your choosing—from .33 acres to over 1 acre—followed by letting your imagination run wild. “We have seen a huge interest in show car garages that look like high-end dealerships and closets that look like designer stores. The demand for luxury spaces for assets has increased significantly,” notes Gaddy of Terra Firma’s discerning clientele and their unique desires. “Also, the idea of leaving your home for services has gone out the door. Now, we are designing full salons, spas and bowling alleys in our homes. Hidden rooms are at an alltime high, and the technology requests in the homes are growing.” To fulfill these requests, AI is a crucial element in Terra Firma’s elevated approach. “AI has become an essential category to add to our budgets. As we continue to push the design boundaries, we find that we are adding more scope to homes than ever,” Gaddy shares. “By recognizing and responding to these trends, Terra Firma demonstrates that our tailored experience helps us to stay at the forefront of what luxury design embodies as it relates to each client and their home.”

Great design is emboldened by great architecture, and that’s where Las Vegas native De’Aire Shannon comes in, Terra Firma’s director of design and development, who brings more than three decades in the custom home space to the table. “Our vision is to redefine Las Vegas luxury living with designs that are as visually stunning as they are functionally elegant, establishing Terra Firma as the embodiment of modern sophistication in the desert landscape,” says Shannon. “Terra Firma’s design aesthetic is defined by bold, organic curves and a deep understanding of luxury living, integrating cuttingedge trends with timeless elegance. Our designs prioritize innovative and emotionally resonant architecture, creating spaces that offer a seamless blend of comfort and luxury, tailored to each client’s unique lifestyle.”



Circular kitchens, curved lines and boundary-blurring windows and glass walls contribute to Terra Firma’s unique aesthetic.

Designs take on an almost otherworldly aesthetic—dramatic curves contrast against the desert’s arid landscape while showcase windows and sprawling spaces blur the lines between the indoor and outdoor worlds. “Terra Firma is revolutionizing modern design in Las Vegas by introducing organic, streamlined structures that break away from conventional models, bringing a fresh perspective to luxury real estate. Our commitment to innovative design and sustainability is shaping the future of living spaces in the city, making Terra Firma a forerunner in the evolution of luxury architecture,” reveals Shannon. “The Terra Firma client is an individual seeking a distinctive and bespoke residential experience within the valley. The Terra Firma client is not just looking for a house; they are seeking a personalized statement that reflects their appreciation for distinctive and visionary design in the realm of residential architecture.”

Terra Firma has also solidified its place as a leader in Las Vegas’ residential development through its unique partnership with The Altman Brothers. Led by brothers Josh and Matt Altman, stars of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, the star-studded team has clocked over $7.5 billion in real estate sales, positioning them in the top 1% of agents worldwide. In 2023, they contributed to selling five Terra Firma projects, totaling over $150 million.



Terra Firma’s sprawling lots in MacDonald Highlands offer ample space for well-appointed landscape architecture and infinity-edge pools to beat the heat.

Finally, living in MacDonald Highlands unlocks a new way of life for Terra Firma homeowners, granting them exclusive access to the DragonRidge Country Club, 15,000-square-foot Athletic Center and Tennis Club, elegant Lapis & Oak Spa, plus tee times at the private 18- hole, par-72 championship golf course that spans 6,975 yards.

“Today, Terra Firma can proudly say that our houses look nothing like what we started with,” recalls Gaddy of the original blueprints drawn up when the company launched in 2021. “We have developed a few concept homes with little to no parameters to see what we can really come up with, and then from there, have refined what, in essence, is truly us and suitable for our environment and budgets. Though we don’t want to become cookie cutter enough to say, ‘That’s a Terra Firma home,’ we do want to set ourselves apart enough for the response to be, “That must be a Terra Firma home.” How’s that for luxury living?