The Temperley London X The Romo Group Collab Is A Maximalist's Dream

“There’s something for everyone in the collection—from the ‘neutral’ leopard, which goes with absolutely everything, [to] the bolder prints that are evocative and heady,” says founder and creative director of Temperley London Alice Temperley of her debut fabrics, wallcoverings and accessories collection launched this spring in collaboration with The Romo Group.



Fashion darling Alice Temperley unveils an interiors collection with The Romo Group—making the ultimate maximalist match made in heaven.

The mashup of two British brands is a maximalist match made in heaven as expressed through bohemian wallcoverings, opulent velvets, satins and weaves—with plenty of haberdashery trims, key tassels and passementerie brush fringe to adorn and embellish. “Each design can stand alone or be layered together to create depth and atmosphere in a room,” says Temperley. “It was like being a child in a sweet shop, seeing all these beautiful fabrics and intricate details that had been carefully hand-stitched,” shares Emily Mould, director of design and excellence at The Romo Group. “There were a couple of designs that instantly stood out to me, the Euphoria monkey print being one of them; I could just see it being a perfect fit for the Romo customer.”