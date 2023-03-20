Believe It: You Can Book A Stay In Ted Lasso's Local Richmond Pub

By: Tierra Booth By: Tierra Booth | | Culture Lifestyle

Following the highly anticipated season 3 premiere, Airbnb is set to offer the ultimate Ted Lasso experience.

Annette Badland, who plays beloved pub owner Mae, is hosting three stays at The Crown and Anchor pub from the show on Airbnb and in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products.

Guests can channel their inner pub owner (or coach) during their stay at the pub and experience what it’s like to be Mae. In the show, we know this pub is a social gathering place for football fans and locals, but is also the place where the AFC Richmond players and coaches gather often. Get ready to kick back with a pint.

Outside of the Ted Lasso realm, The Crown and Anchor pub is actually The Prince's Head pub and restaurant, but is equally charming tand friendly.

Up to four guests will have the opportunity to stay each night at the pub and bookings are available on Oct. 23, 24 and 25. What' more, each night will only cost guests £11 ($13) per night— symbolic of the number of players on the pitch.

During the stay, you’ll be able to enjoy pub fare while being able to discuss your favorite moments from the show; cheer on the Richmond sports team while being decked out in AFC Richmond gear; take a seat at Ted’s favorite table in the pub while challenging fellow guests to a round of chess and try the famous biscuits over some English tea or, as Ted likes to call it, "garbage water." You can also play a round of darts and compete over rounds of pinball. There will also be a karaoke session where you and your group can spend the night jamming out to your favorite tunes.

See also: Actress Juno Temple Reaches New Heights With Her Star Turn In 'Ted Lasso' And 'The Offer'

Mae is also excited for guests to take over so that she can finally take sthe night off. Do her this favor and get ready to book your stay. Fans can begin booking on March 21 at 1 p.m. ET.

To note, guests will be responsible for their own means of transportation both to and from Richmond, London. The listing can be found on the Airbnb website.

Ted Lasso is now streaming on Apple TV Plus.