Lighting Designer Ted Bradley's Brilliant Work

Phebe Wahl | March 25, 2021 | Home & Real Estate

PHOTO COURTESY OF TED BRADLEY STUDIO

“Two master mold-makers told me it would be very difficult or impossible,” shares lighting designer Ted Bradley of his journey to launch his signature patent pending Samsara chandelier. “It took 12 months and hundreds of failures, sometimes working as much as 100 hours in a week.” A former Google employee, Bradley married his background in engineering and technology with his passion for art. “I decided to make sculpture my life’s purpose,” he shares. “The process has over 300 steps and it takes several weeks to make a single ring,” Bradley explains of the Samsara. The result? A striking, sculptural, spinelike form of porcelain and brass that emits warm, dimmable LED light inside each ring. Brilliant, indeed.

Tags: lighting

Photography by: PHOTO COURTESY OF TED BRADLEY STUDIO

