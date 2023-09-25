Here's Where To Get The Shorts Taylor Swift Wore To The Chiefs Game

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Style & Beauty Feature

After more than 15 years in the spotlight, if there’s one thing Taylor Swift knows how to do, it’s to constantly level up.

She’s proven it as an artist as she evolves her image for each album era; her songwriting prowess as her lyrics have grown complex and in her personal style as her wardrobe has shifted from country princess whimsy to A-lister chic.

In particular, this September, Swift has exhibited her leveling-up skill as an audience member. Anyone who keeps up with their award show viewing remembers the heavily mocked early years of Swift’s mega-enunciated shock-turned-joy when winning awards.

As Swift has continued her career, her doe-eyed facial expressions have relaxed, but not people’s interest in her reactions.

When the MTV Video Music Awards took place on Sept. 12, the internet was abuzz over how much fun Swift had while sitting next to Ice Spice and how excited she was to dance to performances by Demi Lovato, Lil Wayne and others (Tip: Search for her reaction to the NSYNC reunion).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV (@mtv)

And in true Swift fashion, the megastar leveled up before the month came to an end. She stirred up even more chatter by watching the Kansas City Cheifs take on the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Rumored to be dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Swift cheered from a suite alongside Kelce’s mom. Swifties and NFL fans alike induced hysteria across social media as Swift sipped a vodka cran, feasted on chicken nuggets and departed the stadium with Kelce.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by(@swiftlletay13)

While dating an NFL player might not be in the cards for everyone, snagging the same pair of shorts Swift wore can be. To complement her white tank top and red windbreaker, she kept it simple with black denim shorts.

The foundational piece of her game day look came from the Australian brand KSUBI. And while the exact shorts Swift is wearing (Rollin Out Short Trashed Black) are sold out at the moment, the similar Rollin Out Hazy are still available.

Also offering a classic look, these shorts are a mid-blue vintage wash with a raw-cut edge that is rolled and tacked. Whether you’re looking for the perfect game-day look or just want to embrace late fall warmth, these shorts are an ideal piece for your wardrobe. After all, it is Swift-approved.