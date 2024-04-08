How To Attend The Las Vegas Launch Party For Taylor Swift's New Album

By: Haley Bosselman By: Haley Bosselman | | Lifestyle Feature

Are you ready for it?

A year and a half since the release of Midnights, Taylor Swift is set to release her next record on April 19 and one Las Vegas experience curator is making sure Swifties can commemorate appropriately on the very same night.

Beginning at 8:30 p.m., Illuminarium at Area15 will host a Taylor Swift-themed night. The evening promises to transport attendees into the world of The Tortured Poets Department and all of its evocative melodies and poetic narratives. There will also be a DJ spinning Taylor tracks, drinks, activities, dancing, light bites, enchanting lights, a 360-degree photo booth and an atmosphere that will leave you wonderstruck.

Swifties of all ages are invited to shake it off at the Taylor Swift night. And if you corral a group of ten or more, you qualify for special pricing. In addition, attendees 21 and over can opt for a ticket that grants admission and a cocktail, which you can get a $10 discount on as a Las Vegas local. All you need to do is show your ID when purchasing at the box office.

The Tortured Poets Department will be Swift’s eleventh studio album. She first announced the LP at the Grammy Awards in February, at which she took home the prize for Album of the Year. It was her fourth AOTY win and made her the most of any artist to win the title.

Since the release of Midnights, Swift has also continued to re-record and re-release the records she made during her time as an artist at Big Machine Records. Between the new albums, she has also put out Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

After the highly anticipated release of The Tortuerd Poets Department, Swift will continue treating Swifties around the world to the Eras Tour with stops around Europe, the United Kingdom, Canada and a handful of cities in the U.S.

Illuminarium is located at 3246 W Desert Inn Rd 89102