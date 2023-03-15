By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine People Feature Events Celebrity Entertainment Music

Capital One the national presenting partner for Taylor Swift’s 2023 Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift begins The Eras Tour on March 17 with her performance in Glendale, Ariz. and performs in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on March 24 and 25. Among Swift’s opening acts are Paramore, Gracie Abrams, Phoebe Bridgers, Haim and indie-pop artist Beabadoobee, also referred to as Bea for The Eras Tour.

Prior to the tour Bea released “Glue Song,” which was written as the music artist toured throughout Australia and Asia and filmed in the Philippines in her hometown. The acoustic nature of the single pays homage to Bea’s early works.

Beabadoobee opening act for Taylor Swift The Eras Tour

One of Bea’s most popular songs is her collaboration with Powfu on “Death Bed (Coffee for Your Head)” released in 2020. Beatopia is the latest album dropped by the songstress and was released in 2022 with highly-replayed "The Perfect Pair." Bea appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with the soft and relaxed aesthetic and vocals.

Some of Bea’s music nods to artists like The Bird and The Bee with an ethereal and fantastical feel. Perfect for laying in the grass and watching clouds pass by, scenic drives, laid back gatherings or starting an early morning of tidying to refresh the home, Bea’s music is versatile and can enhance so many different types of settings with her melodic voice and dreamy tunes.

Beabadoobee opening act for Taylor Swift The Eras Tour

Bea opens for Taylor Swift The Eras Tour at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. and several other cities throughout the U.S., further broadening her presence in the music scene. Learn more about ticket purchases for the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour with opening act Beabadoobee at Allegiant Stadium on March 24 and 25 as well as additional tour dates from March 17 to August 9.

For a chance to win the Taylor Swift The Eras Tour tickets at the Las Vegas Fashion Show Café at The Fashion Show Mall at 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South #1110, Las Vegas, NV, 89109. National presenting partner of the tour Capital One hosts the sweepstakes on March 15, 16 and 17.