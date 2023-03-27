By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Magazine People Events Celebrity Entertainment Creators Music

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour at Allegiant Stadium on March 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour came to Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium on March 24 and 25. Audience members showed up dressed in sequins, glitter, fringe, feathers, fur and all shades of pink.

For those of you waiting for the pop superstar to make her way to your city, take notes and get inspired by these oh so Swiftie concert outfits. Here are some of the favorite audience outfits from the Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium Taylor Swift performance.

With many references that tie Taylor Swift and angels together, this outfit seems appropriate for the occasion. Whether this look is inspired by Taylor Swift's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show performance in 2013, by the superstar's pegacorn halloween costume in 2016 or from "Devils roll the dice, angels roll their eyes" hook of "Cruel Summer" from the Lover album by Taylor Swift, we are here for it!

Pink, glitter, clouds and the jumpsuit complete with the Swiftie bead bracelets? This fan truly met every outfit choice that screams confidence in the most T Swift way possible.

All black and sparkles with rhinestone fringe, black pleather shorts and the boots to match makes this Swift look one worth the mention. Top it off with a red lip and loose cascading curls for a totally rockin' vibe.

Hot pink fringe and converse to dance the night away in, smart choice for comfort and style. The weather black jean jacket further shows the strategic outfit planning for both convenience and looks with the ability to wear the jacket while walking to the stadium so as not to freeze while still adding even more flare to the fit.

Alexis Hilts former Miss Nevada showed up to jam out to Swift's hottest songs in a bejeweled black dress and over-the-knee black boots. Next to her fiance in his karma shirt, together this pair takes the cake for Swiftiest couple.

The dedication is admirable with this fan's dupe dress that mimics Taylor Swift's Oscar de la Renta fit for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in 2021. Bringing back the best looks of Taylor Swift is a sure way to get attention from fellow swifties during the show.

These Swifties understood the assignment and delivered looks for the Allegiant Stadium Taylor Swift The Eras Tour. Puffed sleeves, glitz and multiple shades of pink had this duo shining at The Eras Tour.

These fringe pants are so fun! Dancing in these must have been a blast. This is what making an outfit part of the experience looks like.

Matching hot pink sequins put this pair of Swifties on the radar for a super cute alert. What a fun way to dress for such an iconic event by coordinating the vibes and the fits with friends.

We love to see our readers having fun and serving looks at major events like Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour. #vegasmagazine #modernluxury for a chance to be featured on best-dressed roundups for major events. What are you wearing to Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour?