Here's How You Can Still Buy Tickets To Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour is the hottest ticket around.

And while it's been sold out worldwide—you can try your hand at the Marriott Bonvoy contest to win tickets—there are still ways to buy through retailers like Vivid Seats, SeatGeek and StubHub.

You won't want to miss the tour of a lifetime.

See below for dates:

Singapore, SG

National Stadium Stage

March 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9

Paris, France

La Defense Arena

May 9, 10, 11 and 12

Stockholm, Sweden

Friends Arena

May 17, 18 and 19

Lisbon, Portugal

Estadio Da Luz

May 24 and 25

Madrid, Spain

Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

May 29 and 30

Lyon, France

Groupama Stadium

June 2 and 3

Edinburgh, United Kingdom

Scottish Gas Murrayfield

June 7, 8 and 9

Liverpool, United Kingdom

Anfield Stadium

June 13, 14 and 15

Cardiff, United Kingdom

Principality Stadium

June 18

London, United Kingdom

Wembley Stadium

June 21, 22 and 23

Dublin, Ireland

Aviva Stadium

June 28, 29 and 30

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Johan Cruijff Arena

July 4, 5 and 6

Zurich, Switzerland

Stadion Letzigrund Zurich

July 9 and 10

Milan, Italy

San Siro Stadium

July 13 and 14

Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Veltins-Arena

July 17, 18 and 19

Hamburg, Germany

Volksparkstadion

July 23 and 24

Munich, German

Olympiastadion

July 27 and 28

Warsaw, Poland

PGE Nardowy

Aug. 1, 2 and 3

Vienna, Austria

Ernst-Happel-Stadion

Aug. 8, 9 and 10

London, United Kingdom

Wembley Stadium

Aug. 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20

Get tickets:

Miami

Hard Rock Stadium

Oct. 18, 19 and 20

New Orleans

Caesars Superdome

Oct. 25, 26 and 27

Indianapolis, IN

Lucas Oil Stadium

Nov. 1, 2 and 3

Toronto, ON

Rogers Center

Nov. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23

Vancouver, British Columbia

BC Place

Dec. 6, 7 and 8