Here's How You Can Still Buy Tickets To Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour is the hottest ticket around.
And while it's been sold out worldwide—you can try your hand at the Marriott Bonvoy contest to win tickets—there are still ways to buy through retailers like Vivid Seats, SeatGeek and StubHub.
You won't want to miss the tour of a lifetime.
See below for dates:
Click here to purchase from Vivid Seats for international and U.S. dates.
Click here to purchase from SeatGeek for U.S. and Canadian dates.
Click here to purchase from StubHub for international and U.S. dates.
National Stadium Stage
March 2, 3, 4, 7, 8 and 9
La Defense Arena
May 9, 10, 11 and 12
Friends Arena
May 17, 18 and 19
Estadio Da Luz
May 24 and 25
Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
May 29 and 30
Groupama Stadium
June 2 and 3
Scottish Gas Murrayfield
June 7, 8 and 9
Anfield Stadium
June 13, 14 and 15
Principality Stadium
June 18
Wembley Stadium
June 21, 22 and 23
Aviva Stadium
June 28, 29 and 30
Johan Cruijff Arena
July 4, 5 and 6
Stadion Letzigrund Zurich
July 9 and 10
San Siro Stadium
July 13 and 14
Veltins-Arena
July 17, 18 and 19
Volksparkstadion
July 23 and 24
Olympiastadion
July 27 and 28
PGE Nardowy
Aug. 1, 2 and 3
Ernst-Happel-Stadion
Aug. 8, 9 and 10
Wembley Stadium
Aug. 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20
Get tickets:
Hard Rock Stadium
Oct. 18, 19 and 20
Caesars Superdome
Oct. 25, 26 and 27
Lucas Oil Stadium
Nov. 1, 2 and 3
Rogers Center
Nov. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23
BC Place
Dec. 6, 7 and 8
