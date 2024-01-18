By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | | Culture Magazine People People Feature Celebrity Art Entertainment Music News and Features

Taylor Swift’s album search and stream counts underwent observation state-by-state in a Vegas Gems study. Reputation ranks the state's most popular and frequently searched, with more than 2,368 monthly volume. The hit album also placed number one of interest in each state.

In Nevada, an average search count of just over 1,528 places the album 1989 (2016, 2023 ed.) second, and an average search volume of nearly 1,428 places Lover (2019) third. Here are the results of the study.

Most Popular Taylor Swift Albums in Nevada Rank Album Total Search Volume 1 reputation 2,368.3 2 1989 1,528.3 3 Lover 1,427.5 4 Midnights 1,273.3 5 folklore 799.2

Top 5 Taylor Swift Albums by State State 1 2 3 4 5 Alabama reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now Alaska reputation 1989 Midnights Lover folklore Arizona reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now Arkansas reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now California reputation 1989 Lover Midnights folklore Colorado reputation 1989 Lover Midnights folklore Connecticut reputation 1989 Lover Midnights folklore Delaware reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now Florida reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now Georgia reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now Hawaii reputation Lover 1989 Midnights folklore Idaho reputation 1989 Lover Midnights folklore Illinois reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now Indiana reputation 1989 Lover Midnights folklore Iowa reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now Kansas reputation 1989 Lover Midnights folklore Kentucky reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now Louisiana reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now Maine reputation 1989 Midnights Lover folklore Maryland reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now Massachusetts reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now Michigan reputation 1989 Lover Midnights folklore Minnesota reputation 1989 Lover Midnights folklore Mississippi reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now Missouri reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now Montana reputation 1989 Midnights Lover folklore Nebraska reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now Nevada reputation 1989 Lover Midnights folklore New Hampshire reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now New Jersey reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now New Mexico reputation Lover 1989 Midnights folklore New York reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now North Carolina reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now North Dakota reputation 1989 Lover Midnights folklore Ohio reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now Oklahoma reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now Oregon reputation 1989 Midnights Lover folklore Pennsylvania reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now Rhode Island reputation 1989 Lover Midnights folklore South Carolina reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now South Dakota reputation 1989 Lover Midnights folklore Tennessee reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now Texas reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now Utah reputation 1989 Lover Midnights evermore Vermont reputation 1989 Midnights Lover folklore Virginia reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now Washington reputation 1989 Lover Midnights folklore West Virginia reputation 1989 Lover Midnights folklore Wisconsin reputation 1989 Lover Midnights folklore Wyoming reputation 1989 Midnights Lover folklore