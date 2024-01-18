Search Our Site

Here Are The Most Searched Taylor Swift Albums In The State

By: Danica Serena Stockton | January 18, 2024

Taylor Swift’s album search and stream counts underwent observation state-by-state in a Vegas Gems study. Reputation ranks the state's most popular and frequently searched, with more than 2,368 monthly volume. The hit album also placed number one of interest in each state.

In Nevada, an average search count of just over 1,528 places the album 1989 (2016, 2023 ed.) second, and an average search volume of nearly 1,428 places Lover (2019) third. Here are the results of the study.

Most Popular Taylor Swift Albums in Nevada
RankAlbumTotal Search Volume
1 reputation 2,368.3
2 1989 1,528.3
3 Lover 1,427.5
4 Midnights 1,273.3
5 folklore 799.2

Top 5 Taylor Swift Albums by State
State12345
Alabama reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now
Alaska reputation 1989 Midnights Lover folklore
Arizona reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now
Arkansas reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now
California reputation 1989 Lover Midnights folklore
Colorado reputation 1989 Lover Midnights folklore
Connecticut reputation 1989 Lover Midnights folklore
Delaware reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now
Florida reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now
Georgia reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now
Hawaii reputation Lover 1989 Midnights folklore
Idaho reputation 1989 Lover Midnights folklore
Illinois reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now
Indiana reputation 1989 Lover Midnights folklore
Iowa reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now
Kansas reputation 1989 Lover Midnights folklore
Kentucky reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now
Louisiana reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now
Maine reputation 1989 Midnights Lover folklore
Maryland reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now
Massachusetts reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now
Michigan reputation 1989 Lover Midnights folklore
Minnesota reputation 1989 Lover Midnights folklore
Mississippi reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now
Missouri reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now
Montana reputation 1989 Midnights Lover folklore
Nebraska reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now
Nevada reputation 1989 Lover Midnights folklore
New Hampshire reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now
New Jersey reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now
New Mexico reputation Lover 1989 Midnights folklore
New York reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now
North Carolina reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now
North Dakota reputation 1989 Lover Midnights folklore
Ohio reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now
Oklahoma reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now
Oregon reputation 1989 Midnights Lover folklore
Pennsylvania reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now
Rhode Island reputation 1989 Lover Midnights folklore
South Carolina reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now
South Dakota reputation 1989 Lover Midnights folklore
Tennessee reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now
Texas reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now
Utah reputation 1989 Lover Midnights evermore
Vermont reputation 1989 Midnights Lover folklore
Virginia reputation 1989 Lover Midnights Speak Now
Washington reputation 1989 Lover Midnights folklore
West Virginia reputation 1989 Lover Midnights folklore
Wisconsin reputation 1989 Lover Midnights folklore
Wyoming reputation 1989 Midnights Lover folklore
Data and Tables sourced from ScreenRant, Google Keyword Planner Table, Vegas Gems

