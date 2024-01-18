By: Danica Serena Stockton By: Danica Serena Stockton | January 18, 2024 | Culture Magazine People People Feature Celebrity Art Entertainment Music News and Features
Taylor Swift’s album search and stream counts underwent observation state-by-state in a Vegas Gems study. Reputation ranks the state's most popular and frequently searched, with more than 2,368 monthly volume. The hit album also placed number one of interest in each state.
In Nevada, an average search count of just over 1,528 places the album 1989 (2016, 2023 ed.) second, and an average search volume of nearly 1,428 places Lover (2019) third. Here are the results of the study.
|Most Popular Taylor Swift Albums in Nevada
|Rank
|Album
|Total Search Volume
|1
|reputation
|2,368.3
|2
|1989
|1,528.3
|3
|Lover
|1,427.5
|4
|Midnights
|1,273.3
|5
|folklore
|799.2
|Top 5 Taylor Swift Albums by State
|State
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Alabama
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|Speak Now
|Alaska
|reputation
|1989
|Midnights
|Lover
|folklore
|Arizona
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|Speak Now
|Arkansas
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|Speak Now
|California
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|folklore
|Colorado
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|folklore
|Connecticut
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|folklore
|Delaware
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|Speak Now
|Florida
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|Speak Now
|Georgia
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|Speak Now
|Hawaii
|reputation
|Lover
|1989
|Midnights
|folklore
|Idaho
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|folklore
|Illinois
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|Speak Now
|Indiana
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|folklore
|Iowa
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|Speak Now
|Kansas
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|folklore
|Kentucky
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|Speak Now
|Louisiana
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|Speak Now
|Maine
|reputation
|1989
|Midnights
|Lover
|folklore
|Maryland
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|Speak Now
|Massachusetts
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|Speak Now
|Michigan
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|folklore
|Minnesota
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|folklore
|Mississippi
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|Speak Now
|Missouri
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|Speak Now
|Montana
|reputation
|1989
|Midnights
|Lover
|folklore
|Nebraska
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|Speak Now
|Nevada
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|folklore
|New Hampshire
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|Speak Now
|New Jersey
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|Speak Now
|New Mexico
|reputation
|Lover
|1989
|Midnights
|folklore
|New York
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|Speak Now
|North Carolina
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|Speak Now
|North Dakota
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|folklore
|Ohio
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|Speak Now
|Oklahoma
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|Speak Now
|Oregon
|reputation
|1989
|Midnights
|Lover
|folklore
|Pennsylvania
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|Speak Now
|Rhode Island
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|folklore
|South Carolina
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|Speak Now
|South Dakota
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|folklore
|Tennessee
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|Speak Now
|Texas
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|Speak Now
|Utah
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|evermore
|Vermont
|reputation
|1989
|Midnights
|Lover
|folklore
|Virginia
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|Speak Now
|Washington
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|folklore
|West Virginia
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|folklore
|Wisconsin
|reputation
|1989
|Lover
|Midnights
|folklore
|Wyoming
|reputation
|1989
|Midnights
|Lover
|folklore
Photography by: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com