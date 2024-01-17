Swarovski Debuts A Sparkling SKIMS Collab & NYC Flagship

By Phebe Wahl By Phebe Wahl | | Style & Beauty

Swarovski heralds a brilliant new era with a sparkling Manhattan flagship and a dazzling SKIMS collaboration.

Kim Kardashian wearing the new SKIMS collaboration

“The confluence of diamonds, Swarovski’s heritage and my creative vision has culminated in a collection that embraces the birth of new dimensions for the universe of Swarovski,” says Swarovski global creative director Giovanna Engelbert of the Galaxy collection the brand unveiled last fall. “The endeavor of meticulously creating diamonds to reflect light in mesmerizing ways was remarkable, and what truly excites me is the accessibility to this beauty, thereby elevating the possibilities of customers’ creativity in their self-expression.”

The launch showcased the brand’s continued evolution—and establishment of Swarovski Created Diamonds as the diamonds of the future, which are identical to mined diamonds in every way but how they originate. e 19-piece range includes necklaces, rings, earrings and bracelets in various cuts (each certified by the International Gemological Institute).

“For 128 years, Swarovski’s founding values have been rooted in invention and a care for people and planet. Now, with Swarovski Created Diamonds, we delight our customers with the diamonds of the future. High value and environmentally friendly, they are the ultimate expression of Swarovski’s creativity and savoir-faire,” says Myrtille Clément-Fromentel, Swarovski’s chief brand officer.



The new Manhattan flagship shines.

The brand is clearly having a moment with the Galaxy launch coming in conjunction with the new Fifth Avenue flagship and a showstopping SKIMS collaboration. Launched this November, Swarovski x SKIMS marries two iconic brands offering a shimmering range of body jewelry, intimates and ready-to-wear. The coveted collection features crystal body jewelry that can be styled in multiple ways and ready-to-wear (think crystallized intimates, bodysuits and dresses that offer serious sparkle). “For this collaboration, we really wanted to celebrate individual creativity and bring more glamour into getting dressed every day,” says Kim Kardashian, cofounder and creative director of SKIMS.

“Our collection is a celebration of the body, and of strong, independent women who value their individuality and embrace life with confidence and style,” says Engelbert. It certainly sounds like a brilliant and bright future to us.