December 17, 2019

TAG Heuer Event


December 5, 2019

SkinCeuticals Luncheon


November 13, 2019

Vegas Gives 2019



April 7, 2021

Weekly Recipe: Croque Madame by Nice Matin's Chef Eric Starkman


April 6, 2021

Chandon Sparkling Wine Gets Fresh New Look For Spring


April 1, 2021

Rémy Martin's Sleek Limited Edition Bottle



April 5, 2021

Industrial Designer Toan Nguyen On The Launch Of H Collection


April 5, 2021

The Jungalow Founder Justina Blakeney Divulges Her Wish List


April 5, 2021

Designer Jake Arnold's New Platform Is Changing The Interiors Game



April 7, 2021

Christie's Brings Watch Auctions Online for Spring 2021


April 7, 2021

5 Fabulous Spring Fragrances to Celebrate the Season


April 6, 2021

8 Jewelry Podcasts That Make the Perfect Playlist Accessory


Giovanna Engelbert, Swarovski's Brilliant New Creative Director

Faye Power Vande Vrede | April 6, 2021 |

Giovanna Engelbert takes the lead at Swarovski, revealing a breathtaking new brand identity.

GIOVANNA ENGELBERT
Swarovski’s new creative director, Giovanna Engelbert

Newly appointed creative director Giovanna Engelbert opens an array of bold crystal designs with Swarovski’s Wonderlab, a sensory retail experience of color, texture and light brilliantly displayed to tickle the imagination and delight the eye. Engelbert describes the Wonderlab as a fantasy realm “where science and magic meet, where extra and elegance collide.” She adds: “It is a feeling of wonder, which everyone should experience as we invite them into our new world at Swarovski.”

Engelbert’s new work for Swarovski PHOTO COURTESY OF SWAROVSKI
Engelbert’s new work for Swarovski

Poised to take flight in an adventure of fancy and fun, the iconic Swarovski swan is in on the excitement too. Reimagined as the swan takes flight, the company’s new symbol captures the forward motion of a beloved brand looking boldly to its future.

PHOTO COURTESY OF SWAROVSKI

Tags: jewelry

Photography by: PORTRAIT BY MARCUS OHLSSON; PHOTOS COURTESY OF SWAROVSKI

