Giovanna Engelbert, Swarovski's Brilliant New Creative Director

Faye Power Vande Vrede | April 6, 2021 |

Giovanna Engelbert takes the lead at Swarovski, revealing a breathtaking new brand identity.



Swarovski’s new creative director, Giovanna Engelbert

Newly appointed creative director Giovanna Engelbert opens an array of bold crystal designs with Swarovski’s Wonderlab, a sensory retail experience of color, texture and light brilliantly displayed to tickle the imagination and delight the eye. Engelbert describes the Wonderlab as a fantasy realm “where science and magic meet, where extra and elegance collide.” She adds: “It is a feeling of wonder, which everyone should experience as we invite them into our new world at Swarovski.”



Engelbert’s new work for Swarovski

Poised to take flight in an adventure of fancy and fun, the iconic Swarovski swan is in on the excitement too. Reimagined as the swan takes flight, the company’s new symbol captures the forward motion of a beloved brand looking boldly to its future.