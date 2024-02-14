Mexico's Luxury Resort Susurros Del Corazón Speaks To The Heart

By Anna Dunn By Anna Dunn | | Lifestyle

Situated between jungle and sea, Susurros del Corazón is a luxury resort that speaks to the heart.

Stunning water features and lush foliage enhance Susurros del Corazón’s jungle-meets-sea vibe.

Along Mexico’s Pacific Coast, Susurros del Corazón—which means “whispers of the heart” in Spanish—beckons with its breathtaking views of the Bahía de Banderas in Punta de Mita, a 45-minute drive from Puerto Vallarta International Airport. The Auberge Resorts Collection property opened in November 2022 with truly heartwarming touches (see: an activity that involves releasing baby sea turtles into the ocean at sunset so they can have a chance of survival) and abundant personalized details (a jug of coffee just how you like it delivered to your room every morning at a time of your choosing).



Chic cabanas overlook three infinity-edge pools.

My journey begins with a private ride from the airport, and I’m pleasantly surprised by how well the property is tucked away, hidden within lush, jungle-like grounds. Another nice surprise is the genuine smile and chilled cocktail awaiting me at the entrance, which swaps the traditional reception check-in area for a laid-back, open-air welcome. A quick golf cart ride ushers me to my Garden Casita, which is spacious and stunning, filled with natural light and accented with furnishings, textiles and amenities by local artisans and purveyors (body scrub in the bathroom, refreshments in the minibar, eye-catching artwork throughout). My expansive terrace is the perfect perch to peer over the resort and the sparkling sea beyond. In total, the property offers 59 guest rooms and suites. Those seeking even more seclusion and space can choose from 30 two- to seven-bedroom villas and oceanfront residences, and an eight-bedroom hacienda.



Experience a cacao ceremony led by local medicine woman Gina.

While the accommodations are remarkable on their own, the unspoiled Susurros del Corazón grounds complete the total package. The first features that catch my eye are the three infinity-edge pools framing the resort’s private beach, which spans 1,850 feet ideal for surffing, swimming and paddleboarding. The surrounding jungle seamlessly fades into a spectacular beachfront along the Bahía de Banderas—a truly gorgeous sight. The pool is dotted with luxe cabanas that can be reserved for daytime lounging accompanied by a delicious menu of tequila and mezcal cocktails (or whatever your heart desires), not to mention the freshest guacamole and poke bowls. Other dining options include Casamilpa, the resort’s signature restaurant that serves a rustic Mexican farmhouse menu in a modern, indoor-outdoor environment, and La Boquita, an open-air focal point that excels at Mexican musts like tacos, grilled fish and ceviches for lunch and tasty light bites into the evening (catching the sunset here with a glass of Mexican wine is a highlight of my trip). The resort also accommodates special handson activities including cooking classes and a chance to create your own signature cocktail, as well as in-room dining.



A light and breezy ocean view studio

After a bit of indulgence, it’s time to unwind at the brand-new ONDA, an Auberge Spa, which proudly opened its doors in November 2023 as the largest spa on the bay. Its name is derived from the Mexican phrase “Que onda?” which asks, “What’s your vibe?”—and the vibe here is a joyful and playful take on wellness. The space offers a hydrotherapy pool, sauna, steam room and well-appointed fitness center, which prioritizes movement with complimentary daily group fitness classes (from core-focused Pilates and yoga to high-intensity boot camp and beginner salsa dancing) and private, expert-led sessions. The 34,900-square-foot sanctuary houses 11 treatment rooms and a high-vibration water playground that includes a vitality pool, citrus saunas, aloe steam rooms and clay showers, with an extensive menu of therapies for the body, skin, hair and scalp. Two nourishing dining concepts, ONDA Cafe and Abunda Table, round out its wellness offerings.



The property cascades down to the bay.

Susurros del Corazón is a charming oasis that provides seclusion and privacy with breathtaking bay views, lush landscaping, memorable dining, immersion in the local culture and heart-filled service with impeccable attention to detail.