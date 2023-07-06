8 Luxury Brands To Shop Doing Sustainable Fashion Right

By: Nilam Mukherjee By: Nilam Mukherjee | | Style & Beauty Feature

Vivienne Westwood once said, “Buy less, choose well, make it last.” With the fashion industry’s ongoing shift to sustainability, this mantra seems like a pretty good one to keep in mind.

As more brands emphasize being mindful of the resources, encouraging environmental responsibility in how we wear and discard our clothes is at the forefront of fashion.

At the crossroads of innovation, sustainability and style, there is still a lot left to uncover. Check out the brands that have taken on the creative challenge of making sustainability a priority of the fashion industry, proving that the pieces you love can also be loved by the environment.

LOUIS VUITTON

The French fashion house is set to launch its Felt Line on July 16th. Featuring iconic matching Louis Vuitton pieces, the Keepall, Keepall XS, soft trunk and overcoat, the line reimagines LV classics in an eco-friendly manner. Made with organic cotton and recycled wool-based jacquard fabric, the line utilizes eco-friendly raw materials including those upcycled from existing stock. For 15 years, Louis Vuitton has worked to expand its sustainability, and the Felt Line is the perfect celebration of the blend between fashion and environmentalism.

GUCCI

Gucci has taken the reigns to create new, sustainable materials for its products. Developed by Gucci’s own technicians and artisans, the new eco-sustainable material Demetra is featured in Gucci’s most recent shoe launch, Gucci Basket. The resilient, pliable material makes for a great basketball-inspired, high-top sneaker. Not only is it soft and durable, it's eco-friendly. The colorful sneakers are composed of a variety of materials, adding to the complexity and intricacy of the designs. With a flexible and luxurious finish, the gender-neutral Gucci Basket sneakers are the perfect combination of sustainability and fashion design.

MANDKHAI

Crafted in Mongolia, the sustainable knitwear brand Mandkhai stays close to its roots. Using sustainable dyes, lightweight cashmere has a multitude of benefits in and of itself. From being biodegradable and hypoallergenic to maintaining breathable wear, you can’t go wrong with this durable fabric. Mandkhai features a variety of comfortable sweaters for men and everything from skirts and scarves to cardigans, dresses and accessories for women.

ALLÉGORIE

Allégorie might have come up with one of the most creatively-fun ways to incorporate sustainability into its products. Using discarded apples, mangos and sustainably-farmed cactus leaves, Allégorie has reduced food waste through these ethically-made bags, wallets and pouches. These vegan leather accessories are made to last a long time, and are sure to make for a sweet statement.

TOMMY HILFIGER

Get ready to hit the beach in these fun, mixed-pattern swimsuits made from recycled fabrics. Poolside sustainable fashion never looked so good. Focused on diversity and inclusion, Tommy Hilfiger has committed to sustainability while keeping up with style trends, using recycled trims and embroidery.

STELLA MCCARTNEY

Passionately promoting cruelty-free fashion, Stella McCartney has made multiple efforts to utilize recycled and sustainable materials. The commitment to sustainability shines through all her collections. The Falabella tote is Stella McCartney’s original vegan luxury "shaggy deer" fabric, which has features similar to animal leather but is both cruelty-free and reduces negative environmental impacts. The lining of the Falabella tote is made of recycled polyester and features a diamond-cut chain and slouchy body, perfect for storing all essentials.

SCREAM PRETTY

This indie British jewelry brand has a refreshing take on intertwining sustainability with accessories in its Modern Pearl collection. Made with recycled sterling silver and gold plated pieces, each item shines bright. The collection features anklets, ear cuffs, studs earrings, necklaces and more, perfect for effortless mixing and matching to spruce up your look.

M.S. Rau

Looking for more accessories? What's more sustainable than shopping vintage? M.S. Rau offers fine vintage and antique jewelry, from diamond rings to necklaces, brooches and more. Stunning pieces designed to awe and inspire through generations of wears, each piece brings charm and beauty without adding to the controversial industry of diamond mines and more.

