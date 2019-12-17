Claire Harper | April 15, 2021 | Style & Beauty Feature

From clothes to shoes to accessories, call on these brands for luxury fashion finds that don't harm Mother Nature.

1. Christy Dawn

A sustainable brand since the start, Christy Dawn seeks to go further and actively heal Mother Earth by creating partnerships with communities and ecosystems that support the initiatives. From the Deadstock Collection—a series of dresses made with excess fabric left behind from other fashion companies—to the Organic Cotton Collection—a collaboration with Oshadi Collective featuring organic cotton pieces colored with natural or organic dyes—to the Farm-to-Closet initiative, the brand’s goal to evolve from a sustainable brand into a regenerative brand—each vintage-inspired dress and accessory gives back to nature in inspiring ways.

2. O2 Monde

From former Bottega Veneta accessories director Mirco Scoccia comes O2 Monde, a new luxury sustainable shoe brand featuring designs made from vitigna, the most innovative wine leather available. The eco-friendly, 100% plant-based, bioengineered leather is sourced from Tuscany vineyards and crafted from industry leftovers using a water-free process and free of toxic chemicals used in traditional tanning. The end results perform like conventional leather—with chic mule, flat, sneaker and heel designs—without harming the planet.

3. Sugar Candy Mountain

If you’re on the hunt for casual couture, comfortable and utilitarian designs that are equal parts luxury and sustainable, then Sugar Candy Mountain is the brand for you. The environmentally and socially conscious company aims to leave as small of a footprint as possible by using techniques like French seams and all-natural materials. Going a step further, each shipment—whether a dress, jumpsuit, jacket, top, pant or other—is wrapped in recycled paper.

4. Blumera

From Mehera Blum comes a beautiful namesake collection of luxury accessories—with some pretty impressive ethical practices to boot. Using upcycled wood, recycled brass and other sustainable materials, each piece is custom made after receiving an order to ensure there is no waste or overproduction. With followers including the likes of Beyoncé, Jessica Alba and Eva Mendes, you can easily see why Blumera is a cult favorite.

5. To Be Continued

Shopping at luxury resale shops like To Be Continued is inherently eco-conscious. “The foundation on which the brand was built—reselling and reusing well-made and beautifully crafted designer pieces—is a sustainable practice,” says co-founder Chrissy Sayare, who sources pieces from around the world for her store and website.