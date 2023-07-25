The 18 Best Sushi Restaurants in Las Vegas

By Abby Altman By Abby Altman | | Food & Drink Food & Drink Feature Food & Drink

We’ve rounded up the best sushi restaurants in Las Vegas, from traditional to innovative and beyond.

Nobu

It comes as no surprise that Nobu is one of the most sought-after sushi hot spots in Sin City. With three Las Vegas locations—at Caesars Palace, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas—this iconic restaurant by chef Nobu Matsuhisa offers a world-class sushi experience. Indulge in fan-favorite dishes such as the spicy tuna crispy rice, rock shrimp tempura and renowned miso black cod. Multiple locations, noburestaurants.com

Morimoto

From the big screen to the bustling streets of Vegas, Iron Chef star Masaharu Morimoto provides the epitome of upscale dining at MGM Grand. Morimoto ensures excellence, whether you choose the soft shell crab roll, tempura calamari salad, or the Angry Chicken. Opt for a seat at one of the teppan tables, where the restaurant’s skilled chefs prepare decadent dishes right before your eyes. MGM Grand, mgmgrand.com

Sushi Roku

Set against the Las Vegas Strip, Sushi Roku offers a harmonious fusion of contemporary Japanese-style sushi with a refreshing California flair. Celebrated for incorporating unconventional ingredients from Latin America and Europe, Sushi Roku delivers various culturally distinctive flavors. Don’t miss its signature Katana Roll, the perfect combination of spicy tuna and shrimp tempura, elegantly topped with tuna and yellowtail. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, sushiroku.com

Zuma

With a celebrated global presence spanning over two decades, the Zuma izakaya dining experience lives up to its well-deserved hype. The menu seamlessly blends authenticity with innovation, from classic yellowtail hamachi to indulgent truffle wagyu sushi. Be sure to treat yourself to the decadent dessert platter featuring chocolate lava cake and sesame creme brulee for the sweetest finale to your meal. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, zumarestaurant.com

Yellowtail

Renowned Michelin-starred chef Akira Back dazzles with his Bellagio sushi lounge Yellowtail. Known for its chic ambiance and captivating decor, guests are welcomed by a grand 25-foot by 13-foot bronze entryway and exquisite views of the Bellagio Fountains. Back’s menu impresses with innovation: Try the Popping Spicy Crab specialty roll for the ideal combination of cucumber, asparagus, and—believe it or not—Pop Rocks candy. Bellagio Las Vegas, bellagio.mgmresorts.com

Kame Omakase

For sushi connoisseurs, Chinatown’s Sushi Kame takes diners through a captivating two-hour taste of Japan. With an intimate sushi bar seating only eight lucky guests at a time, this omakase experience offers exceptional quality while educating, entertaining and enticing your taste buds. Make sure to plan ahead—reservations need to be made at least two weeks in advance. Chinatown, sushikame.com

Wakuda

Wakuda delivers a sophisticated Japanese dining experience in The Palazzo at The Venetian. Curated by the esteemed two-Michelin-starred chef Tetsuya Wakuda, the menu showcases beloved dishes such as lobster sashimi toast, wagyu nori tacos, and soft-serve miso ice cream. If you’re truly up for a treat, join the wait list for the intimate speakeasy-inspired omakase room, where just six lucky guests get a personalized, once-in-a-lifetime sushi experience. The Palazzo at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, wakudajapanese.com

Catch

The phone eats first at Catch Las Vegas as the attention-grabbing entryway and perfectly plated dishes make for a photoworthy night. Whether cooking slices of A5 wagyu tableside or blowtorching your sushi upon arrival, you’re in for a dining experience like no other. While dinner here is a must, Catch hosts one of the Strip’s top brunches as well. ARIA Resort & Casino, catchrestaurants.com

Kabuto Edomae

Don’t be fooled by its appearance—hidden behind the bare storefront in Chinatown’s strip mall is an omakase gem. Kabuto’s omakase experience is a culinary art form, delivering simple dishes that allow natural flavors to take center stage. While you won’t find specialty rolls or fancy sauces here, you are guaranteed some of the freshest fish in the city. The restaurant only seats 18, so make sure you plan ahead. Chinatown, kabutolv.com

Yui Edomae Sushi

Gen Mizoguchi’s latest endeavor promises an extraordinary culinary experience. The former Kabuto chef created a new omakase restaurant just down the street from his establishment. Start with an icy shot of sake then indulge in a carefully crafted meal by Mizoguchi—the authenticity and attention to detail in the omakase are unmatched. Chinatown, yuisushi.com

SUSHISAMBA

Skillfully combining three distinct traditions from Brazil, Japan, and Peru, chef Jose Mendin brings his unique menu to Vegas. The Brazilian carnival-inspired dining room and the artful private area create an immersive ambiance that captivates guests throughout their meals. Whether you choose the Japanese tempura, Peruvian ceviche, or Brazilian churrasco, this impressive fusion delivers an unparalleled cultural experience. Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, sushisamba.com

Koi

Koi offers a dining experience infused with a hint of Hollywood glamour, courtesy of its acclaimed Japanese-inspired menu and sophisticated ambiance. Try signature dishes like the spicy tuna crispy rice and kobe beef filet mignon toban-taki. You might even catch a glimpse of a celebrity—this hot spot is a fan favorite. Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, koirestaurant.com

Jing

Are you looking to extend the party off the strip? Look no further than Jing, where the high-energy atmosphere offers a lively night out. Accompanied by neon lights and a DJ booth, this sushi hot spot shines with its globally inspired cuisine. To make the most of your visit, we recommend ordering various dishes to share with family and friends, ensuring you leave your stomachs full and spirits high. Downtown Summerlin, jingrestaurant.com

Mizumi

Step into Wynn’s Zen Japanese oasis enclosed by waterfalls and a captivating lagoon. Mizumi boasts an expansive menu that provides something new for even the most devoted sushi connoisseurs. Secure a seat at the floating pagoda table beneath the enchanting waterfalls for the ultimate alfresco experience. While Mizumi undergoes a renovation until the fall, try Mizumi chef Min Kim’s Test Kitchen for an excellent interim option. Wynn Las Vegas, wynnlasvegas.com

Doanburi

Craving sushi but don’t feel like dressing up? Treat yourself to a fine dining experience in the comfort of your home, courtesy of former Mizumi chef Jae Doan. Doanburi exclusively offers takeout and delivery options, bringing the finest and freshest fish to your doorstep. Try its signature dish the Treasure Box, a vibrant assortment of toro, Hokkaido uni, hamachi, and briny ikura on top of sushi rice. West Las Vegas, doanburi.com

Kusa Nori

Kusa Nori invites you to swim with the fish—not in the sea but beside you! Step inside as digital koi fish dance across the floor, relax beneath the floating fish sculptures above and dive into this exquisite seafood paradise. Try the notorious 300 LV BLVD, Battle Born or Silver State rolls, each boasting a delicate array of ingredients and flavors. Resorts World Las Vegas, rwlasvegas.com

RA Sushi

Located in the Fashion Show Mall, RA Sushi is a cherished gem, boasting an extensive menu within its enchanting red-lit ambiance. Whether you crave sushi burritos or bento boxes, this Vegas favorite delivers top-notch quality. Be sure to try the Crazy Moneky Roll, featuring smoked salmon, mango, cream cheese, avocado, red tempura bits, sautéed cashews, and mango, all elegantly topped with a sweet eel sauce. Grab a seat on the outdoor patio to elevate your dining experience further. Fashion Show Mall, rasushi.com

Kaiseki Yuzu

Since 2014, highly acclaimed chef Kaoru Azeuchi has enchanted locals with his Chinatown sushi spot that earned him a James Beard Award nomination in 2023. As the first Japanese restaurant to offer traditional kaiseki in Las Vegas, the meticulously thought-out meal gives diners a truly unique experience and delivers one of the most authentic Japanese meals in Las Vegas. Chinatown, kaisekiyuzu.com