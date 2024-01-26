Watch Super Bowl LVIII at Las Vegas' 9 Swankiest Sports Bars

By Allison Mitchell By Allison Mitchell | | Food & Drink Feature Events Guide Food and Drink Feature Features Drink Featured Food & Drink Feature Food & Drink Entertainment List - Bars List - Entertainment Restaurants Eat sports Guides

Celebrate Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Las Vegas' nine swankiest sports bars.

Watch the big game at The George Sportmen's Lounge at Durango Casino & Resort. PHOTO BY CLINT JENKINS

Beer Park

Book your seat at Beer Park in Paris Las Vegas ASAP since this outdoor venue always sells out during its football viewing parties. Multiple TVs ensure a sightline of the game, but the view of the Bellagio fountains from the outdoor patio is equally enticing. Carnivores will love the menu at Beer Park—an outdoor smoker perfectly prepares meats featured in the popular smoked brisket grilled cheese and barbecue pork ribs.

Charlie's Sports Bar at Wynn Las Vegas; PHOTO BY BARBARA KRAFT

Charlie’s Sports Bar

Located next door to Wynn Race & Sports Book, Charlie’s Sports Bar serves a winning lineup of 16 on-tap beers, stacked burgers, giant pretzels and loaded nachos while games stream on screens all around. Situated within Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, the all-American sports bar, named for the late Charlie Meyerson, will offer a ticketed Big Game Viewing Party on Sunday, Feb. 11 with unlimited food and beverage offerings. wynnlasvegas.com

Chickie’s & Pete’s

Known for its famous crab fries, Chickie’s & Pete’s brought a taste of Philadelphia to Las Vegas when it opened at SAHARA in 2021. Billed as a crab house and sports bar, the 8,200-square-foot space delights fans with VIP gaming pods, myriad TVs in the bar and dining room, and rare sports memorabilia from greats like Tom Brady. Come hungry for the crinkle-cut French fries that made this family-owned spot famous—they’re dusted with a secret blend of crab spices and served with a proprietary white creamy cheese sauce for dipping.

Electra Cocktail Club

Bottle service and Electra Cocktail Club’s 40-foot HD TV screen are a winning combination on game day. Cocktails, mocktails and beer flow at this swanky lounge inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, a hot spot that keeps the party going until 2 a.m. seven nights a week and opens at 10 a.m. on Sundays to ensure you don’t miss a second of the end zone action.

Indulge in plenty of big-game fare at Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar. PHOTO BY ANTHONY MAIR

Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar

Whether you’re heading to Allegiant Stadium for the big game or watching it on TV, Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar should be on your weekend roster. Tucked within Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, steps from the Allegiant walkway, Flanker will host its Big Game Brunch from Friday, Feb. 9 to Sunday, Feb. 11, followed by its Big Game Viewing Party on Sunday at 2 p.m. Buy a ticket to enjoy a premium open bar, an all-you-can-eat menu and a post-game party. Flanker’s 30-foot-long LED screen in the main dining room and HD TVs throughout the venue will be streaming Super Bowl LVIII.

RedTail

The energy is high at RedTail at Resorts World Las Vegas, where games are streamed live on oversize TVs as guests sip one of 24 ice-cold beers and snack on jalapeño pepper poppers or poke nachos. An arcade, interactive gaming area and three private karaoke rooms ensure all attendees are entertained. Reserve your spot now for RedTail’s Big Game Viewing Party from 2 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Stadia Bar

The exterior of Stadia Bar at Caesars Palace is shaped like a football helmet, an homage to the games you’ll find on the LED screens inside this luxury sports lounge. Book a table package to reserve your spot in the intimate space, which includes a beverage credit. “We have a beautiful bar designed by Rockwell Group, extraordinary amenities and handcrafted cocktails, but Stadia is all about the viewing experience,” says Caesars Entertainment Regional President Sean McBurney. “No matter where fans look, they can enjoy the game.”

The patio at The George Sportsmen's Lounge at Durango Casino & Resort; PHOTO BY CLINT JENKINS

The George Sportsmen’s Lounge

Open 24 hours per day, seven days per week, The George Sportsmen’s Lounge at Durango Casino & Resort ensures sports fans can watch games regardless of air time. Chefs Josh Laquet and Carlos Gonzalez are serving innovative takes on classic American dishes across weekend brunch, lunch and dinner, including Philly cheesesteak egg rolls and 24-hour short ribs. Nab a spot in front of the 70-foot LED wall on the outdoor patio when it’s time for kickoff.

The Tavern at Fontainebleau Las Vegas offers plenty of screens for taking in Super Bowl LVIII. PHOTO BY CONNIE ZHOU

The Tavern

Panoramic screens surround this elevated sportsbook and restaurant at the new Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Indulge in bar fare with a twist—think adobo chicken nachos—during its Big Game Viewing Party on Sunday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. Upgrade your experience by reserving VIP seating and enjoy a premium open bar and an unlimited dining selection. Winning!